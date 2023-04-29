Just over 300 trips a day and 800 of the thousand planned units are already deployed. These are the main figures that the company Grupo Mobility provided a week after starting to provide the electric scooter service in the municipality of Murcia.

Regarding the user profile, the company highlights that, in the absence of an in-depth study, the age range ranges from 45 to 18/20 years. «We cannot complain; We are very grateful to the people of Murcia for the degree of acceptance that this service has had”, they add, and indicate that “it is an example that they accept sustainable mobility and the use of new technologies” and that “they value this project because it makes them feel freer when it comes to moving around the city, without depending on third parties”.

The intention of the promoting company, which signed the agreement with the City Council last week, is to deploy the first thousand units in the next few days among the 250 stations that will be distributed throughout the municipality, as planned. .

With regard to acts of vandalism, from the dealership they downplay it. “In this first week we have only had three cases, two scooters thrown into the fountain of the Circular square and the theft of another machine,” they explained. In this last case, the machine reached the Corvera district, where they lost contact (all scooters have a device that allows them to know where they are located).

“The acts of vandalism occurred at the beginning, and we consider that it is more the result of someone’s inner rage than the behavior of citizens in general,” the company concludes.

The radius of movement possible with these scooters will cover the territory of the entire municipal area, including districts. They are located in the parking spaces for two-wheeled vehicles, as well as next to the fork-mounted bike racks installed on public roads and in the different park-and-rides managed by the City Council through Aparcamurcia. The loan system will work through two mobile applications, and the basic rate will be set at 25 cents per minute of use.

The maximum speed of the electric machine is 25 kilometers per hour, although in certain areas, this will be automatically reduced to 15 or 6 km/h, depending on the area through which it travels.