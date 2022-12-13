Electric scooters | Facial fractures often happen when drunk: “Let’s fall face first to the ground”

According to research, driving an electric scooter while drunk exposes you to serious head injuries.

Fresh according to research, riding an electric scooter while drunk exposes you to serious head injuries.

The facial traumatology study conducted by the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district (Hus) investigated the backgrounds of facial fractures treated at the Töölö casualty station. The patients had ended up being treated due to electric scooter and bicycle accidents.

According to the study, 88.9 percent of the e-scooters who suffered a facial fracture had driven drunk.

An electric scooter rider was 18 times more likely to be drunk compared to a bicycle rider.

“The proportion of surfers under the influence of alcohol in our data was remarkably high compared to other international studies dealing with electric scooter injuries”, doctoral researcher Olli-Jussi Murros says in Husi’s press release.

According to the study, driving an electric scooter while drunk would therefore expose you to serious facial injuries in particular.

Research the material contains 169 patients who were treated at the accident center between January 2019 and October 2020. 124 of the patients had driven the accident on a bicycle and 45 on an electric scooter.

In addition to alcohol, young age and riding without a helmet often played a role in electric scooter accidents. About a third of the cyclists had worn a helmet, while only one of the skateboarders had a helmet.

“In the event of an accident, you hit a pavement and fall face first to the ground. Alcohol, which weakens the ability to react, and not wearing a helmet create a dangerous combination in terms of injuries to the head area in these conditions,” says Murros.

Liikenneturva has supported the adjustment of blood alcohol limits for cycling and riding electric scooters. According to the survey results, citizens have also been willing to adjust blood alcohol limits for light traffic.

Read more: The majority of Finns support a blood alcohol limit for cycling and riding electric scooters: “One of the reasons may be the insecurity experienced by pedestrians”

Read more: Almost everyone wants drunken cyclists and e-scooters to be brought under control – However, there is still a long way to alcohol limits