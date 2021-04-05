Up in the city of Granada the Local Police handed out 30-odd fines to riders on electric scooters between February 2020 and February 2021.

Two of them were for riding them through a pedestrian-only street, four for jumping traffic lights, four more for using earphones, two for going two up and seven for other motives. In five cases, the police confiscated the scooters.

Each fine was for between 100 and 500 euros. It is considered a serious offense to ride whilst listening to music using earphones or to ride one without a helmet in town for under 16s. The 500-euro fines are for riding one the wrong way down a street, for instances.

It is a finable offense to ride an electric scooter along a pedestrian pavement but it is considered a minor offense and earns the rider a 100-euro fine.

Lastly, the Local Police in Granada can confiscate your ‘steed’ if it has been modified to go faster than factory settings; ie, faster than 25kph. If you have increased its speed limitations then it is not consider a VMP, in which case you can be fined for using it without a suitable driving license and mandatory insurance.

As far as accidents go, there have only been two up to the 15th of February and in both cases injuries were slight. However, the first ever person hit by electric scooter died in Spain in August 2019. A 92-year-old woman fell and struck her head when an electric scooter hit her, traveling at less than 10kph.

