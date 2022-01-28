Sa lot of time has passed since 2012. Ten years to be exact, we did the math. A lot has happened since then, but not everywhere. One area where little has happened is that of electric mobility on two wheels, apart from the pedelec phenomenon and the kick scooter glut. But that’s not what it is all about here.

In 2012, BMW presented the prototype of a pioneering vehicle. With the C evolution, the company was spreading a spirit of optimism; it seemed to stand for the promise of resolutely heading for a buzzing future from an exhausting present. In 2013 it was ready for series production. Spring 2014 saw the launch of the most sophisticated electric scooter of all time.

The C evolution was an i3 on two wheels. The group’s motorcycle troop took over various components from the car department, drew on existing know-how and used the technical lead to roar away. The king of electric scooters was born.

The electric drive fits the scooter perfectly

With its rated continuous output of 15 hp (11 kW), the BMW, like standard 125 scooters, fits into driving license class A1 (from 16 years of age). Above this value, the drive delivered up to 48 hp (35 kW) at its peak. The homologation process, as was explained to the amazed audience at the time, made this possible. The C evolution, a traffic light animal, went like hell. A range of 100 kilometers was offered, and in the case of the “Long Range” variant added in 2017 even 160. We have described this several times.

Our impression even then: If the electric drive can be used perfectly anywhere, then in the scooter, this specialist for close combat over short distances. But the C evolution remained a lone fighter. A few niche players tried their luck with simpler, sluggish electric vehicles that well-known two-wheeler brands didn’t want to or couldn’t. If anyone pushed itself to the fore, it was Niu, an imaginative, hands-on newcomer from China with much slower, but smart and relatively cheap electric scooters.









The C evolution was not a bestseller. Potential customers’ enthusiasm, which flared up, often died out when they saw the price tag. Around 15,000 euros were fierce. About 8,000 units have been sold over the years, which BMW still considers a success today. It wasn’t about more than that, but above all about hitting a peg and gaining experience. Remarkable: more than half of the production went to France. Live la Evolution.

The lithium-ion bolt built in the Berlin plant is now history, but its successor, the CE 04, is ready. Its base price is around 12,000 euros. That sounds more tolerable than in the case of the predecessor, but be careful: With desirable equipment packages and individual items on the long list of additional equipment, you come dangerously close to the 15,000 euro mark again. Three driving modes are standard, a fourth called Dynamic – it is the one that is the most fun – can be paid extra by BMW as part of the dynamic package. Heated grips, center stand, high windshield and much more cost extra.

Technology transfer with the automotive world

When skimming through the data sheet, similarities between the predecessor and the successor are initially noticeable, and the question arises as to where the progress of ten years actually is. Permanently installed battery with gross 8.9 kWh, maximum torque 62 Nm, 0 to 50 km/h in 2.6 seconds, top speed limited to 120 km/h, charging time four hours and 20 minutes, with an optional quick charger costing 850 euros one hour and 40 , recuperation depending on the driving mode – something similar was already known.