And when we say ‘ridiculously high top speed’, we mean ‘ridiculously high top speed’.

You can say a lot about electric cars. That they don’t offer an experience, for example. That you miss the engine sound. Or that only the elderly drive it. Or office picks an ill-fitting C&A suit for example, because they are so nice and cheap in the lease. Is nice for the boss, does he not have to pay that much for his assistant manager field service of a medium-sized financial services provider.

All plausible points. But if you only focus on the negative things, you miss out on a lot of the good things. Because you can count on the fact that the electric car has a lot of advantages compared to the car with the conventional combustion engine. One thing, for example, is the sheer speed that those things manage to achieve.

Rimac is the daddy when it comes to top speed

For example, we all know that the average Tesla Model 3 is faster away from the traffic light than 95% of all ‘old-fashioned’ cars. You can check if you invest a little more in a somewhat thicker model. The Model S Plaid, for example. 0-100? Less than 2 seconds. Reading this sentence out loud takes less than that.

But it can always be faster. And that’s where Rimac comes in. Their latest creation is called the Nevera and as we all know is bloody fast. Is also possible with 1914 hp of course. It does 0-60 miles in 1.85 seconds and 0-100 miles (160 kilometers) in 4.3 seconds.

Also important, the important quarter mile in America is covered by the Rimac Nevara in 8.582 seconds. Vin Diesel arrives with his ’10 second car… Bunker! But the top speed of that thing may also be there. He runs 412 kilometers per hour…

Ridiculously high top speed

Let that sink in for a moment, an electric car that reaches 412 kilometers per hour. That’s a third of the speed of sound, to put it into perspective. To achieve that, you need to have big and heavy balls, something that the driver Miro Zrnčević owns.

The speed is officially measured with all kinds of honchos and officially calibrated equipment, so it’s true. And with that ridiculously high top speed, the Rimac Nevera is the fastest electric production car in the world…

Want to see what a ridiculously high top speed looks like in a Rimac Nevera? Below you can get a bit of an impression.

Maybe it would be nice to ask the boss for the next lease car? Are you nice and fast with your customers…

