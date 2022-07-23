After months of waiting, the incentives for thel Electric retrofit have become reality. The Implementing Decree has arrived which establishes the functioning of the 3,500 euro bonus for the conversion of an endothermic vehicle into an electric one. We had already talked about this possibility, supported by state funds, included in the 2022 Budget law but never definitively entered into force because pending the implementation measure that was signed only a few days ago by the Minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini together with the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

The bonus provides a maximum contribution of 3,500 euros, equal to 60% of the conversion costs, to which another 60% is added to support the registration costs, such as the stamp duty for registration in the Public Automobile Register (Pra) and the provincial tax of transcription. According to the implementing decree, those who can benefit from the retrofit incentives “Has replaced the heat engine of its vehicle with an electric motor starting from 10 November 2021, the date of entry into force of law no. 156 of November 9, 2021 which provides for this measure. The deadline for the acquisition of requests expires on December 31, 2022. ”

As for instead the vehicle categories that fall within the bonusthe ministerial specifications indicate that “The vehicles concerned range from minivans for the transport of people, to vehicles with more than eight seats, to vans for the transport of goods (categories M1, M1G, M2, M2G, M3, M3G, N1 and N1G) originally registered with engines combustion engines that are transformed into vehicles with electric traction. ” To request the retrofit bonus, a specific online platform will be activated, with the allocation of 14 million euros.