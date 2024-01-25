Otherwise, just keep charging with this electric retro camper.

As you know, camping is really super hot. That started a while ago, but thanks to corona, its popularity skyrocketed. The campers in particular were difficult to tow. And no, that is not just an assumption. On marketplace The camper is extremely popular and you might not expect it, but articles about campers also score above average on Autoblog. If Max Verstappen sits in an electric VW camper, you reach a kind of Inception in terms of popularity and the internet is too small.

But for now no Dutch world champions or Volkswagens, but something much more sympathetic and yes: electric! This is the Vanderer. This should not be confused with Wanderer, a brand that was eventually merged with Audi, but Vanderer.

Electric retro camper

In principle, it is no surprise that this car exists, because all the individual parts already existed. An Electric Citroën Berlingo? Check. A retro body kit from Caselani? That already exists. A camper conversion based on the Berlingo? Also possible. And now those three unique features come together to give you this special vehicle. It is a project by Caravan Grebner from Germany. This is a very large dealer in the field of campers and they saw their opportunity to create something very special.

The highlight is that complete body kit, of course. The nose is reminiscent of early examples of the Citroën 2CV, although @michel can tell you more about that. On the side we get serious HY vibes through the ridges. The black steelies with chrome hoods and all-terrain tires fit the car wonderfully well. In that respect, it is a missed opportunity that they did not collaborate with Dangel on 4×4 conversion. Maybe an idea for next time.

You won't get VERY far

it is a camper, but a small one, even though the base is a Berlingo XL. You really have to unfold the watch to use it. You can also transform the 'living room' into a 'bedroom'. You can fold out the roof, so that there is room for two more people to spend the night.

In terms of technology, it is an e-Berlingo, or wait, that is called ë-Berlingo. That means an electric motor with 136 hp and 260 Nm. This has a capacity of 50 kWh, but that is the gross capacity! You will have a net amount of 45 kWh left over. According to the WLTP, a range of approximately 280 km is possible, but with the extra structure and the weight of this cool retro camper, it will be slightly lower. And that's just the task. So it's perfect if you want to camp in Appelscha and live in Meppel. Or Paterswolde.

