With the launch of Renault 5, Mobilize starts the service Mobilize V2Gwhich allows you to power your home from your car, resell electricity on the energy market and opt for electricity carbon neutral. Mobilize V2G will also be available on future electric vehicles Renault.

Renault V2G bidirectional recharge, how it works

Thanks to V2G technology (vehicle-to-grid, from the vehicle to the electricity grid), charging becomes bidirectional. The Mobilize V2G service not only allows you to stop recharging at times of peak consumption, but also to return electricity to the house, especially when it is expensive, and to the electricity grid, when the latter is heavily used. The recharge, however, takes place when there is plenty of energy in the network and, therefore, it is cheaper.

Renault V2G bidirectional charging

The Mobilize V2G service is based on 4 complementary elements:

Bi-directional on-board charger with built-in V2G technology, available on future Renault electric vehicles, starting with the Renault 5.

with built-in V2G technology, available on future Renault electric vehicles, starting with the Renault 5. Bidirectional charging station Mobilize Powerbox, designed in collaboration with the Software République teams.

Mobilize Powerbox, designed in collaboration with the Software République teams. Mobilize electricity supply contract supplied by our technological partner The Mobility House, which guarantees carbon-free electricity and allows you to draw income from the energy returned to the grid thanks to the automated management of bidirectional recharge.

supplied by our technological partner The Mobility House, which guarantees carbon-free electricity and allows you to draw income from the energy returned to the grid thanks to the automated management of bidirectional recharge. Smartphone apps, to program bidirectional charging, simply by setting the next time for the desired battery charge level to occur. The need for mobility always remains a priority.

The electric Renault 5 can supply energy to a home

Renault bidirectional electric car charger

The future Renault 5 Electric it will be the first vehicle in a long line to be equipped with the new bi-directional on-board charger. The innovative architecture includes hardware, such as natively reversible electrotechnical components, and a software which deals with the management of electricity. It will thus allow you to benefit from the Mobilize V2G servicewhile conserving battery capacity.

V2G bidirectional electric car charger

In addition to feeding the energy back into the electricity grid, the bidirectional on-board charger thanks to the V2L, vehicle-to-load function is also able, for example, to power an electric barbecue. With an adapter, developed by Renault, which plugs into the vehicle’s charging socket, the future Renault 5 Electric will be able to supply energy equivalent to that produced by a 220 volts.

Mobile electric charging station

Developed by Software République (Orange, Groupe Renault, STMicroelectronics and Thales) in collaboration with technology partner Io Techa Corpthe station Mobilize Powerbox communicate with the car and the cloud to recharge the battery or send electricity to the grid, depending on your charging needs of the battery, of the domestic demand and of the incentives of the energy market and of the public network.

Mobilize Powerbox station

Produced at Beaupreau-en-Mauges in the Department of Maine et Loire, in the electronic assembly plant of LACROIXthe bidirectional station will have a power ranging from 7 to 22 kW. It will be compatible with all electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Photo Renault 5 Prototype

Read also,

👉 Renault 5 electric E-Tech

👉 All the news, car tests on RENAULT

👉 Tested Renault car videos

👉 Renault price list

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK