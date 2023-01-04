The strategy Renault of electrification looks to the future but with an eye to the past. Among the new models of the new course as well as the return of the Electric Renault 5 there will also be the confirmed one of the Renault 4in version BEV R4. To tell the truth, the French brand has already presented an electric version of this historic model (Renault 4 e-Plein Air), or a rest mod with engine of Twizy.
Electric Renault 4 R4
The Renault 4 was a historical model of the French brand from 1961 to 1992during a period in which he recorded over 8 million sales.
As with the Renault 5, it is destined to return to the market in one modern lookthat is electric R4 and together they represent the new course of Renault electric vehicles, which will be inaugurated in 2022 with the launch of the Megane E-Tech Electric.
Trying to imagine how the new electric Renault 4 will be externally it will have a design that recalls the forms of the pastobviously updated with LED lights and new digital Renault logo.
It will likely grow in size as well, taking on a more da style crossoversdrawing inspiration from the concept Renault 4Ever Trophypresented in the last Paris Salon.
Renault R4, battery and range
From a technical point of view, the electric Renault 4 will be born on the CMF-BEV platformalready used by Zoe and from the new one Renault 5EV.
The electric motor will probably have a potency of 140hpwhile the battery will have a capacity of 42 kWh, which allows an autonomy close to 400 km in WLTP.
When is the electric Renault 4 coming?
The Renault 4 will come on market probably late 2023 but more likely early 2024.
You may also be interested in this content
👉 Renault showcar 4EVER Trophy
👉 Concept Renault Air4 drone car
👉Renault R5 Turbo 3E
👉 All the news of the Renault brand
👉 Selected and tested electric cars to buy
👉 Prices and characteristics of electric cars
👉 Hybrid car prices and features
👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC
👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car
👉 All about charging electric cars
👉 Electric car charging rates
👉 Electrical retrofit
👉 Electric car charging rates
👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME
👉 Electric car columns on the highway
👉 latest lithium ion battery news
The tests of new electric cars!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries
👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and Google News all the news of the car
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Electric #Renault #preview
Leave a Reply