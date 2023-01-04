The strategy Renault of electrification looks to the future but with an eye to the past. Among the new models of the new course as well as the return of the Electric Renault 5 there will also be the confirmed one of the Renault 4in version BEV R4. To tell the truth, the French brand has already presented an electric version of this historic model (Renault 4 e-Plein Air), or a rest mod with engine of Twizy.

Electric Renault 4 R4

The Renault 4 was a historical model of the French brand from 1961 to 1992during a period in which he recorded over 8 million sales.

Luca de Meo CEO Renault with the 4EVER Trophy show car

As with the Renault 5, it is destined to return to the market in one modern lookthat is electric R4 and together they represent the new course of Renault electric vehicles, which will be inaugurated in 2022 with the launch of the Megane E-Tech Electric.

Trying to imagine how the new electric Renault 4 will be externally it will have a design that recalls the forms of the pastobviously updated with LED lights and new digital Renault logo.

Historic Renault 4, in production from 1961 to 1992

It will likely grow in size as well, taking on a more da style crossoversdrawing inspiration from the concept Renault 4Ever Trophypresented in the last Paris Salon.

Renault R4, battery and range

From a technical point of view, the electric Renault 4 will be born on the CMF-BEV platformalready used by Zoe and from the new one Renault 5EV.

What the new electric Renault 4 could be like

The electric motor will probably have a potency of 140hpwhile the battery will have a capacity of 42 kWh, which allows an autonomy close to 400 km in WLTP.

When is the electric Renault 4 coming?

The Renault 4 will come on market probably late 2023 but more likely early 2024.

Renault 4 historical advertising VIDEO

