Making electric car charging more affordable in North America. Hyundai teams up with Stellantis and some of the world’s leading automakers to accelerate the EV transition in the region. Alongside the Korean brand also BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Kia and Mercedes-Benz Group for a joint venture that will work on the development of a new high-power charging network with at least 30,000 chargers to make green driving even more accessible for millions of customers.

Leverage government investments

With investments in public charging underway at the federal and state levels, the joint venture will leverage public and private funds to expedite the rollout of high-power charging points for customers. The new stations will be accessible to all battery electric vehicles from any automaker using the Combined Charging System (CCS) or the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and will meet or exceed the requirements of the US National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. United States.

The objectives of the joint venture

The joint venture aims to establish itself as the leading network of reliable, high-power charging stations in North America. The joint venture is expected to form this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals being met. The first stations are expected to open in the United States in the summer of 2024 and in Canada at a later stage. Each site will be equipped with multiple high-power DC chargers to facilitate customers’ long-distance travel. In line with the sustainability strategies of all seven automakers, the joint venture intends to supply the charging network exclusively with renewable energy.

Hyundai and the others

The new high-power charging network will elevate the entire EV experience and drive adoption. The network will provide a seamless charging experience integrated with the vehicle, powered by renewable energy and backed by the quality, reliability and resources of the world’s leading automakers. The stations, focused on customer comfort and ease of charging, will be located in practical locations, where possible with canopies and toilets, food outlets and businesses nearby or within the same complex. A select number of flagship stations will be equipped with additional services, offering a world-class experience designed to showcase the future of charging.

The development program

Initial plans call for charging stations to be built in metropolitan areas and along major highways, including strategic hubs and resort routes, with the aim of providing a charging station wherever people choose to live, work and travel. The network’s features and services will enable seamless integration with participating automakers’ in-car and in-app experiences, including reservations, intelligent route planning and navigation, payment applications, transparent energy management and more. In addition, the network will leverage Plug & Charge technology to further enhance the customer experience.