Jaguar Land Rover’s efforts in the field of electrification are intensified. The British group has in fact announced several investments to support the transition of its brands, with 15 billion pounds as part of the Reimagine strategy which will allow it to aim for leadership in the EV market by 2030. The new Range Rover will also be placed in this context electric, first EV model in the range that will be available to order as early as 2023 with first deliveries planned for 2024.

Range Rover EV already in 2024

With the unveiling of its next-generation electrification roadmap, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that, from the end of this year, it will begin inviting customers to order the luxurious and modern all-electric Range Rover. The first of the next generation mid-size Modern Luxury SUVs will be a fully electrified model in the Range Rover family, to be launched in 2025 and to be built in Halewood, Merseyside.

Also the first electric Jaguar

Alongside the electric Range Rover, the first EV models of Jaguar also arrive, which from 2025 will become a full electric brand. What will effectively be the brand’s second fully electric model after the I-Pace, will be built in Solihull, West Midlands, and will be the first of three modern Jaguar-branded cars. It will be a 4-door GT, with more horsepower than any previous Jaguar and a range of up to 700km. The indicative price of the new electric Jaguar will start from 100,000 pounds, around 115,000 euros at current exchange rates. This new model will be built on a new architecture exclusive to Jaguar cars, the JEA platform. More details on the new Jaguar GT 4-door will be released later this year, before the new model goes on sale in select markets as early as 2024, with customer deliveries starting in 2025.

Goal for zero emissions in 2039

“I am proud to announce that we are accelerating our electrification journey by making one of our UK plants fully electric and our next generation mid-size luxury SUV architecture. – said Adrian Mardello, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover – This investment allows us to look at our modern luxury electric future developing new skills and reaffirming our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2039.”