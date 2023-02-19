The RAM 1500 REV is already a ridiculous success.

Last weekend we already wrote about the electric variant of the RAM 1500. This pickup, once called Dogde Ram, is a niche favorite of market vendors and other American aficionados in the Netherlands. Last week the car was still in the news because a parade was organized with several RAMs, in memory of the killed 10-year-old Gino from Maastricht. Big, brutal, powerful… it is a type of car that a young man (m/f/i) can pledge his heart to.

Where these types of pickups are a rarity with us, they are gigantic in America. Not only in terms of dimensions, but also in terms of sales numbers. For perspective, Ford sells about 100 F-150s every hour of the day. And we are not talking about the working week, but about 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The mind boggles.

The RAM 1500 is just not as successful as the Ford, but Stellantis still earns a good living from it. The RAM 1500 does about 60 percent of the volume the F-150 manages. So people have to go along with the tide of the nations and that means electrification. After all, the Ford F-150 Lightning is already available and the Chevrolet Silverado EV has been announced. In addition, you have privateers on the coast such as RIVIAN and Tesla. So Stellantis can’t afford to sleep at the wheel.

During last weekend’s superbowl, RAM announced the RAM 1500 REV through a commercial. Some had hoped after the concept that something revolutionary would come. Instead, there will be a fairly normal RAM 1500 in the showroom at the end of next year, only one on electricity and with slightly more ‘modern’ lamps.

It also went straight a website online where you can place an order. However, the RAM 1500 REV is already such a ridiculous success that RAM is no longer taking orders. Interested parties can register for a newsletter to be notified when the electro-pickup is for sale again. At that point they can then say ‘shut up and take my money!‘.

So the market for electric pickups appears to be strong. The Ford F-150 Lightning also had a large number of reservations before the car actually came on the market. However, some of them are now driving around on a generator…

