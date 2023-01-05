There globalization it has also absorbed the automotive world to all intents and purposes. From the pandemic to the war between Russia and Ukraine via the energy crisis: the list of factors that have affected the sector globally is getting longer and longer, and it is not easy for car manufacturers to make predictions or plan future investments. the uncertainty of the world scenario that lies ahead. So what future should we expect? Some say electric, some say multi-technological, but there are also those who take their time and don’t say too much.

Today’s Corriere della Sera takes stock of the strategies that car manufacturers are implementing to tackle the green transition of mobility. Starting from BMW, which approves electric in the future but not as the only solution: the German giant is indeed continuing to launch battery-powered models on the market, but will also continue to produce heat engines and serve those markets outside Europe that still require petrol or diesel. Also Toyota follows this trend of different technologies at the service of the consumer, a strategy opposed to that implemented by Tesla which instead makes electricity its only source of income: the loss of 65% of its value since the beginning of 2022 has not reduced the ambitions of Elon Musk, who continues to look to the future with great ambition in the field of EVs.

The group is placed halfway Volkswagen, which continues to sell vehicles with internal combustion engines while moving more and more towards pure electric: just think that an entire range of the Volkswagen brand has been dedicated, called ID, only to full electric, confirming the desire of the German giant to push all in this segment. Similar strategy for Renaultwhich has recently completed the spin-off of the Ampere division which will deal only with the development of vehicles with electric motors, while Stellantis alongside the electric it intends to accelerate on autonomous driving, as evidenced by the recent acquisition of the Hungarian start-up aiMotive. In short, different strategies, common goal: to overcome the arduous challenges of global mobility.