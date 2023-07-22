Sonora.- Power has already been restored to the 75 percent of the 55 thousand 162 users affected by a sandstorm, with strong winds and rainoccurred in sonorousreported the Federal electricity commission.

Said number of users represents 5 percent of the total users in that region of the country, he adds. The phenomenon hit above all Guaymas and Splice.

The CFE will continue to coordinate with the authorities Civil protectionto determine that there is no risk to the citizenship nor for the staff of the CFE in the restoration work, adds the parastatal.

“They have been introduced difficulties access through muddy terrain; However, the CFEwith all the security measures, reinforces the restoration activities, until the electric service of the users affected by the phenomenon”, he highlighted in a statement.

For emergency care, the following has been provided:

157 electrical workers

33 cranes

67 vehicles

The CFE through the National Civil Protection System It is maintained in close coordination with the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy, the National Water Commission, the Ministry of Health, state and municipal governments, for the attention of this contingency, the parastatal ends.

Public transport

Sonoran Authorities informed the communities Guaymas and Splice that the units of public transport they were already operating so normal in hours from 06:00 to 21:30 hours.

The foregoing after the registered sandstorm, which caused damage in both municipalities, they added.