Norway leads the world when it comes to electrification of the vehicle fleet. The country – which, by the way, largest exporter of fossil fuels of Western Europe – is well on its way to banning the sale of new fuel cars as early as 2025. Last year, 84 percent of all new cars in Norway were fully electric. And there was also another record: the electric Porsche Taycan is more popular than all petrol cars put together.

The counter of new sales in the Scandinavian country stood at 7,957 units in January for all types of drive. It is therefore not a huge car market – only 5.4 million people live there. Only 175 of all new cars had a petrol engine. This means that the rather expensive Porsche Taycan with 181 units was more popular than all petrol cars combined. This is reported by the Road Traffic Information Council (OFV) in Norway.

The Taycan is not the most popular EV

The OFV specifically cites the Taycan, but that’s not even the most popular electric car. The Audi Q4 e-tron was delivered 643 times in January and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 no less than 477 times. Even the BMW iX is well received with 444 copies. These cars sell independently in Norway, so many times better than all fuel cars put together.

In the whole of January, 212 diesel cars were sold. In addition, the Nissan Leaf with 231 copies was more popular than all diesels combined. In the top 20 of the best-selling cars there is only one petrol car: the Toyota RAV4. And that’s a hybrid too.

Why are electric cars so popular in cold Norway?

It is very beneficial for both private individuals and business drivers to drive electrically, thanks to a lot of incentives from the government. EV drivers receive a discount on various taxes, a discount on parking and they can, for example, drive on the bus lane.