The debut of the electric Porsche Macan is approaching. The battery-powered version of the compact SUV from Zuffenhausen is carrying out the latest road tests with its prototypes, with the recently spotted forklifts having hardly any covers. It is thus possible to have several additional details with respect to what will be the main novelties of the EV variant which from 2024 will go alongside the Macan with an internal combustion engine.

How the design changes

Starting from the external look, with SUV coupé shapes and front light clusters that recall those used on the Taycan range. Porsche Macan EV then presents additional light units that could perform the function of high beam or be additional modules that are deactivated in some situations. At the rear, however, there are still some covers, with the LED headlights that could be joined by a thin light strip that will run along the tailgate. At the end there also seems to be a more marked link with the new Cayenne.

The characteristics of the Porsche Macan EV

Deliveries of the Macan EV, which will share its PPE architecture with the Audi Q6 E-tron, were initially planned for 2024 but the latest sightings in Germany suggest Porsche may decide to push the timing of this model’s debut forward. The architecture will therefore make available two electric motors, one per axle, with a scheme similar to that of the Taycan as well as offering rear wheel steering to improve handling and stability even at higher speeds.

Autonomy and powertrain

The powertrain should deliver a total power of 612 HP and 1,000 Nm of instantaneous torque. All combined with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity close to 100 kW. Thanks to the presence of the 800 V architecture, the accumulator will offer compatibility with ultra-fast charging infrastructures over 270 kW for a total range that should exceed 600 km. Initially, the new Porsche Macan EV will join the endothermic version on the market and then gradually replace it within the Zuffenhausen range.