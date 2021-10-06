Porsche 911 electric, Yes or no? Perhaps the discourse linked to the electrification of the iconic model of the German car manufacturer is no longer a mere matter of taste but of opportunity. With the electrification plans of the Stuttgart brand, the model range will move towards increasingly green powertrains and even if the CEO of Porsche, Oliver Blume claimed that the 911 will be the last model to become full electric, there are those who have already tried to imagine a battery version, stating that electrification is an opportunity rather than a condemnation.

This is Porsche’s head of design, Michael Mauer who in a recent interview with Autocar pointed out how new technologies allow designers to have more freedom, while defending at the sword those that are the distinct lines of this model: “The silhouette of today’s 911 is so iconic and it has to stay. Over the years we have proven that the new 911 is still a 911, but it is new. Listening to the engineers now when it comes to limited combustion engines such as exhaust systems, I would have been more concerned about how I would have to pack it in 10 or 15 years, because it is very likely that the rear overhang would be almost two meters. So I’m less worried because this electric technology gives us more freedom. We’ll see. Perhaps with the next generation we can still make a 911 with a combustion engine. I do not know. As a designer, we will find solutions. “

Yet an electric Porsche 911 has made the German carmaker’s executives turn up their noses several times in the past, with Mauer who nevertheless does not want to argue with colleagues who have different visions on the future of the range: “I’m part of the group that went from air-cooled to water-cooled, and now we have turbo engines. Perhaps an electric 911 is another story, but purely from a design standpoint, an electric 911 is even simpler in the future. Taken as a whole, this car is 100% emotion. And the sound of the six-cylinder engine is not 100% of the emotion. It’s the style, it’s the handling, how it goes around corners. Electric motors in terms of torque and performance offer this: yes, they lack sound, but if you look at today’s kids, do they need it? I do not know.” An electric 911 is therefore possible but not before 2030. A hybrid version could arrive first, with tests at the Nurburgring suggesting that the debut of this electrified variant is imminent.