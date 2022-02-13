Electrification is one political choice? Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, firmly answered yes to this question a few weeks ago. Words that have not gone unnoticed in Italian politics, with the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility Enrico Giovannini who wanted to reiterate how electric is the way to go for the decarbonisation of mobility. “That of the electric is a choice that has been made at European level but not only – has explained – Just talk to manufacturers, such as the German ones, who they have already made this choice for some time“.

Giovannini, after defending the choice of the electric, then goes on to counterattack: “Other producers, on the other hand, have not made this choice. We remember the declarations, which until a few years ago, however, were oriented in another direction“. The Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, who announced the definition of a medium-term plan to safeguard the future of the automotive sector, also attacked previous governments in the field of electrification of mobility to the microphones of Sky TG24: “Italy, and not because of this government, but because of the inattention in past years, did not set up a real and strong plan for the creation of electrical infrastructures“. In short, according to Giovannini, not enough has been done in recent years to support this transition: we will see if greater investments will arrive from the current government that will therefore give substance to the minister’s words.