In the Italian GP at Monza, the lights were all focused on Formula 1, but during the Brianza weekend there was a fact that went unnoticed and which, instead, ushered in a new era in pit stop management. In fact, Formula 2 has experimented with tire changes without the usual pneumatic guns, adopting electrically powered ones for the first time.

The image we are publishing is very illustrative: the Trident mechanics intervened on Roger Verschoor’s single-seater with great agility because they managed to make a pit stop without having to mount the usual scaffolding thanks to which it is possible to supply the electric guns from cylinders.

Felipe Drugovich, F2 champion, during a traditional pit stop Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

The experimentation was possible thanks to the technical collaboration of Dino Paoli, the Reggio Emilia-based company which practically has the monopoly of impact wrenches in the world of motorsport and which, thanks to its technicians, has developed an electric pistol for pit stops which, although still in evolutionary stage, it is already able to ensure performances that are close to those we know.

In Abu Dhabi for the final Formula 2 event there will be a repetition of the pit stops with the Typhoon generation impact wrenches with the aim of making them a standard for next year. Obviously this research work is aimed at transferring the constantly evolving electric technology also to Formula 1.

Even the world of Motorsport has become sensitive to sustainability and the transition from pneumatic guns to electric screwdrivers would make it possible to eliminate the cylinders and structures that each team has developed for pit stops. We are talking about very heavy systems that should no longer be shipped around the world: the teams, in addition to contributing to the reduction of the production of emissions, will be able to make significant savings, very useful in a budget cap regime…