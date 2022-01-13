A Peugeot 308 there will be electricity. Now it is a secret of Pulcinella but as the months pass, the first details of the full electric version of the French best seller begin to take shape. The Lion should launch the 308 EV, both in the traditional version and in the station wagon, guaranteeing extended autonomy and more power than is currently offered on the e-208. The merit will go to a battery pack that will use different elements, despite having a capacity of only 4 kWh more than the compact plug.

According to Autocar magazine, the electric Peugeot 308 will be equipped with a new generation accumulator, the high-density NMC811 battery that will be able to provide the car with greater efficiency, with 5mi / kWh (12.4 kWh / 100 km). The autonomy in this way should be around 402 km with a single charge and thanks to the400 V architecture (the battery will have a capacity of 50 kWh), the new Peugeot e-308 will be able to fill up with energy at fast infrastructures up to 100 kW. At the moment the Lion is very confident about the success of this electric, even if distant in time. In fact, production will start in 2023, with the arrival on the market expected for the following year. “If we look at the portfolio we have today, the plug-in is already over 20% of orders and we expect the electric version to reach at least that ratio” argued a spokesperson for Peugeot. The new electric Peugeot 308 will be launched only in the front-wheel drive version and equipped with a powertrain capable of delivering 154 hp, 20 hp more than the e-208. The weight of the full electric version should be around 1600 kg, the same value that the plug-in hybrid version currently records on the scale.