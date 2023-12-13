Total revolution for Peugeot 3008 which with the third generation evolves from all points of view, also bringing with it various technological innovations that we will see in the future on the Leone models but also on other cars of the Stellantis group. We have seen preview of the new e-3008, electric version of the French brand's crossover coupé which debuted in Milan for the Italian market. Here's what the third generation of Peugeot's SUV looks like in person.

Exterior design of Peugeot e-3008

The new Peugeot e-3008 changes first of all in its shapes, with the silhouette going from a more traditional Sport Utility one to that of a a Fastback SUV. The design is modern and streamlined which is reflected in a Cd of 0.28, with a particularly expressive and closed front grille in the case of this full electric version, in which the frame and above all the chrome disappear, replaced by design elements in Meteor Gray and Orbital Black. Here the ultra-thin LED headlights stand out, recalling the claws of the Lion, with the symbol of the French car manufacturer leading in its new guise in the centre. The dimensions are also different, with an increase for the length of 10 cm, rising to 4.54 meters but also increasing in height and width, by 5 and 2 cm respectively, thus reaching 1.64 meters and 1.89 meters. The wheelbase now measures 2.73 metres, 5 cm more than in the past, thanks to the new STLA Medium platform which makes its debut on the new Peugeot 3008. However, the dimensions of the boot do not change, which has a capacity of 520 liters which to 470 liters for the all-wheel drive version. The green soul of the new Peugeot e-3008 is also reflected in the extensive use of sustainable materials, with the car made with over 500 kg of sustainable finishes including steel and recycled plastic.

Interiors and technology

Other important innovations can be found inside the passenger compartment, where the third generation of the Leone SUV debuts the Panoramic i-Cockpit, a 21″ curved screen that integrates the instrument panel and the touch screen of the infotainment system based on the Peugeot i-Connect software with 3D Connected Navigation and the trip planner, thus making the presence of a Head-up display superfluous. Further down we find the secondary i-Toggles screen. As an alternative to the new Panoramic i-Cockpit, on the entry level versions of the new Peugeot 3008, they will be available two 10″ displays side by side. The central tunnel has been redesigned and the absence of superfluous controls and those for the transmission has made it possible to add storage compartments and a slot for wireless charging of the smartphone. The interiors also boast ambient lighting which contributes to making the passenger compartment elegant, with aluminum and fabric finishes embellishing the dashboard. The seats have been certified for ergonomics and can be heated and massaged while the steering wheel has also been redesigned and can be heated from the first setup.

Engine range, range and charging of the electric Peugeot 3008

The new native electric platform STLA Medium on which the new Peugeot e-3008 is based has allowed the integration of 400 Volt technology as well as the predisposition for V2L, Vehicle-to-Load, up to 3 kW. There are three versions available in terms of engines and two battery sizes: the single-unit powertrains with 213 HP (157 kW) and 343 Nm and 231 HP (170 kW) with 343 Nm respectively and the traction variant integral with two engines for a total power of 240 kW (326 HP) and 510 Nm. The first is defined as Standard Range and boasts an autonomy of 525 km thanks to a 73 kWh battery while the Long Range instead has an autonomy of 700 km thanks to the 98 kWh battery. Finally, the Dual Motor which has a travel range of 525 km with a 73 kWh battery. As regards charging times, thanks to compatibility with infrastructures up to 160 kW, it is possible to go from 20 to 80% in 30 minutes. The 11 kW charger comes as standard.

Price and fittings

The new Peugeot e-3008 is already available for the orders, with the first deliveries expected to take place in April 2024. There will be two versions available for the full electric version of the fastback SUV, GT and Allure, both already complete with rich features. The price of the electric Peugeot 3008 starts from 49,780 euros for the Allure with a 213 HP single engine and 73 kWh battery while the price list of the GT starts at 54,780 euros. As regards the thermal version, it starts from 38,700 euros.