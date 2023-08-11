Stellantis continues to work on the development of Fiat’s electric successor Panda. For some time there have been rumors of a potential 100% electric variant of the iconic small car of the Turin brand, and now confirmations are arriving in this regard: it will have a relatively low starting price and will compete on the market with rivals of the caliber of Dacia Spring.

Low-cost electricity

There is also a concrete need for Fiat to have more accessible and convenient electric vehicles on the market from an economic point of view: this was also reiterated by the CEO of the Turin brand, Oliver Francois, speaking of the still clearly visible difference in price between electric vehicles and equivalents with a heat engine. As for the new electric Panda, Autonews reports that Fiat’s hope is to be able to market it at a price below 25,000 euros.

Fierce competition

In terms of range, the new electric Panda will be placed below the 500e. The competition will be represented as mentioned by Dacia Spring, which if the forecasts on the Panda they will be respected and will have a price list of around 8,000 euros lower, but that’s not all: let’s also think of the electric Renault 5, the Volkswagen ID.2, and all those low-cost electric models that Chinese car manufacturers are preparing to launch in Europe. In short, not an easy terrain for Panda to conquer, which still enjoys great success today popularityat least in Italy.

Synergies with e-C3

In addition to the electric Panda, Stellantis will also introduce the new e-C3, which for reasons related to the theme of cost reduction should be produced in Slovakia. So what will tie these two battery-powered cars together? It is still not known, but Francois himself spoke of potential synergies between the two models: this means that the sharing of components could concern the platform, the batteries, the engines and so on.