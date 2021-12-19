The historic overtaking of cars electric on those fed a diesel fuel it is very close, in the European market. If Tesla in particular supports a final round of quarterly sales in December, which it should actually do, then full electric will set a new first in market share.

According to the latest data from Schmidt Automotive Research on the car market in Western Europe, in November, only one percentage point separated electric cars (16.6%) from diesel cars, including hybrids with this type of fuel (17.6%). For every five new cars registered in Western Europe this year, one was a plug-in (electric or hybrid on tap), and in November the combined of the two segments reached 28%.

Because overtaking is considered very likely? It is necessary to observe in particular what Tesla will do, a brand accustomed to concentrating its activities in the last month of each quarter. Several Model Y’s made in China are expected to arrive, and some governments have also decided to extend incentives for electric cars, thus making the chance to drive a Model 3 attractive.

However, there could be another interpretation. Given that electric cars still cost a lot, and that they are often purchased by leveraging incentives (in Italy 10 thousand euros can only be tempting, if in the meantime you get rid of a car to be scrapped), their penetration into the market could be less profound if absolute car sales were to recover in 2022. In fact, 2021 was a substantially negative year for the market, even compared to the already terrible 2020 with the lockdowns for Covid at the height of rigidity. What is likely is that diesel will back down again, as several automakers are ditching it.

Data on Western Europe covers EU countries before 2004 (Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Austria) and EFTA markets ( Switzerland, Norway, Iceland).