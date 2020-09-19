S.e since 1999, the Zafira minivan has been one of the few guarantees of success for Opel in difficult times. Almost 2.8 million units have been sold since then. The Zafira has now mutated into a minibus, and Opel no longer belongs to General Motors, but to the French PSA group (Peugeot-Citroën). This is not a bad thing in and of itself, especially since the compact minivan segment has now declined sharply because everyone is buying SUVs, but the demand for large, bus-like minivans is steadily increasing.

The Bus-Zafira has been on the market for a year. So far it was only available as a diesel, now an electric version is being added. Orders can be placed immediately, the first vehicles will be available in stores this year. The prices start at 52,443 euros, minus the funding of 7,500 euros. The buyers attracted in this way have to decide which battery size (50 or 75 kWh) and whether they want the car short (4.60 meters), long (4.95 meters) or even longer (5.30 meters). The engine output is 136 hp in any case, the maximum torque of 260 Newton meters is sent to the front wheels. The top speed is limited to 130 km / h. Because the batteries are in the floor of the car, there are no restrictions on usable space. Even in the short version, the maximum load volume is impressive: 3400 liters. The two big ones even pack away 4200 or even 4500 liters.

The crucial question with electric cars is still that of range. Opel answered it with 230 kilometers for the 50 kWh battery and 330 kilometers for the 75 kWh battery. Just add that in city traffic, up to 477 kilometers can be reached before the Zafira has to be plugged in. It can charge at home with a wallbox with a maximum of 11 kW, while on the move it creates 100 kW with the direct current fast charger. This means that the small battery can be brought from empty to 80 percent in 30 minutes, the big one takes a quarter of an hour longer. Opel gives an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer guarantee on the batteries and encourages buyers to use the “Charge My Car” function in the “Free2Move Services” app. This gives you access to 195,000 charging points across Europe, billed monthly.









On the first test drives, the electric Zafira moved confidently thanks to its low center of gravity. There is a choice of three driving programs: Sport, Normal and Eco. The differences are relatively large, if only because the torque varies. It is 260 Nm in the Sport program, 210 Nm in Normal, 190 Nm in Eco. Unusual: A rocker switch in the center console must be pressed for forward (D), reverse (R), neutral (N) or more powerful recuperation (B). There are 14 assistance systems, including a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking system and head-up display. The latter, however, only with the unsightly disc solution.

As a delivery van, the Zafira is called Vivaro, which is also available in three lengths and with different bodies. The 5.30-meter version has a loading volume of 6600 liters and a load of 1.2 tonnes is permitted. Three euro pallets fit into the vehicle. Zafira and Vivaro are available with a trailer coupling. The maximum towing capacity of one ton is better than nothing. Both are built in Hordain in northern France.

Opel also sees its future electric. The Corsa E is already on the move, sales of the Mokka E will start in September, the small Combi delivery van will be announced as an electric vehicle for summer 2021, and the large Movano will follow in December. And the new Astra, planned for 2022, will also be purely electric.