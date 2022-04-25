Opel has announced that it will become a fully electric brand at least in Europe by 2028. It also announced that the range that will allow the German company to reach this target will also include an EV version of the iconic Manta, clearly revisited in a post-modern key. Fans of the classic 1970s two-door coupe will be disappointed: the Manta GSe Elektromod concept car unveiled by Opel last year was strictly inspired by that car, but the electric Manta that is expected to debut in the production version within the mid-decade will be a completely new car.

On Carscoops, the first renders have emerged that imagine how Opel could reinterpret an iconic model like Manta, and then market it in the form of an electric car. Aesthetically, the introduction on this model of the latest generation of the German brand’s design language seems obvious: therefore present in the front part the Opel Vizor, which will include the grille and LED headlights, while the body will be characterized by a two-tone paint, with the black color that will finish both the roof and the bonnet. Inside the passenger compartment there is no doubt: the dashboard will be digitized at very high levels, and will be embellished with a dual 10 “screen, which will allow you to take advantage of the new generation infotainment system. As for safety technology, the new Manta is expected to include the entire STLA AutoDrive driver assistance system package, developed with BMW.

According to the latest rumors, the new electric Opel Manta will be developed on the STLA Medium platform, designed for premium vehicles measuring between 4,200 and 5,000 mm. This means that, if the basic architecture is confirmed, the battery-powered coupe of the German brand will be equipped with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity ranging from 87 kWh to 104 kWh, for a range of travel. up to 700 kilometers. As for performance, the maximum power released by the electric motor could be between 240 hp and 440 hp, depending on which module Opel intends to use.