To the voices contesting the decision of the EU Parliament to vote in favor of the approval of the law banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the Old Continent starting from 2035 is added that of Adolfo Urso. The Minister of Industry and Made in Italy of the current majority aligns with the thought expressed in recent days by another Minister of the Republic, of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salviniwho had spoken of a crazy and baffling decision that only benefits Chinese companies.

“Italy is lagging behind on the transition in the auto sector and we need to speed up on investments, but the times and methods that Europe imposes on us do not coincide with reality European and above all Italian – the words of Urso spoken to the microphones of “Radio anch’io” and reported by Ansa – We cannot face reality with an ideological and partisan vision that seems to emerge from the European institutions”. The minister once again calls into question the principle of technological neutrality which he has always maintained: the electric must be part of the future of mobility but not as the only solution available, the producers themselves must be able to decide which path to take to reduce the polluting emissions generated by its vehicles and by production in general. According to Urso, we need a timing that responds more to reality and that is gradual, also allowing for other sources such as biofuels, biomethane and hydrogen.

“This ideological vision seems to me the same as a few years ago when Russia was looked at as the only energy source for Europe – concluded the minister – We now risk moving from energy dependence on Russia to technological dependence on China on the electricity supply chain”. We recall that the law approved by the EU Parliament to stop the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 must pass from European Council before its final promulgation.