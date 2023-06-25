You can now go on holiday electrically with your EV.

It was a disaster last year. Thousands of lease drivers set off with their families. Finally, ‘addition arm’ on the road with a clear conscience. In the Netherlands it is easy to live with an EV (unless they spontaneously catch fire, of course), but abroad people were not that far yet. Everywhere there were stranded electric cars that had to wait hours for a place at slow charging stations, if they did at all.

It was awful. Adults people with overfed children who just didn’t arrive at their destination to tweet, Facebook, Youtube or whatever families are doing together nowadays. To prevent this, many EV owners took the car from their neighbor for a while (everyone likes to borrow your diesel when they go on holiday).

Electric on holiday is possible this year

This year everything should be better. That reports ChargeUp. This is a European association of charging station providers. They report that no less than 44% of charging points have been added.

It might be a little smuggling, because that number apparently includes the Tesla superchargers that are now available to people with a different brand of electric car. This was already possible in the Netherlands last year, but not yet in France. This is how our editor-in-chief experienced @michaelras on holiday in France with an EV.

Don’t drive too fast!!!

It is now possible to go on holiday in an electric car. You have to be careful not to go too fast. In the Netherlands you can drive at a maximum of 100 km/h, which is a perfect speed for low energy consumption.

However, if you drive faster, you need disproportionately more energy (in relation to the speed). If you drive the permitted speeds in European countries, the battery will be empty a lot faster. So just put the cruise control at 100 km / h and the collected work of Bert & Ernie for the road on the speakers to turn on.

