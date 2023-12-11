Aerodynamic efficiency, high autonomy and above all the same price as the current endothermic generation. Nissan Qashqai is already looking to the future, with the next generation of the Japanese brand's SUV which will be electric only and will arrive in the second half of the decade.

Future always in the UK

Nissan is already working on the electric Qashqai which will be built again in Great Britain, in the Sunderland factory and will draw inspiration from the Hyper Urban concept that the Japanese brand presented at the latest Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The prototype unveiled at the Japanese Motor Show featured an angular and futuristic design and the aim is to maintain most of those stylistic features on the production car as well.

What the Qashqai EV will be like

For the giant from the Land of the Rising Sun, the biggest challenge will be to equalize the price between the endothermic and EV versions, with the brand already trying to pursue this objective in recent years, as also demonstrated by the huge investments made in recent years. The next generation of Qashqai should be based on the CMF-EF platform of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance, thus exploiting the synergies and architecture designed mainly for electric vehicles and on which Renault Megane and Scenic are already based. Battery packs for the next generation Qashqai will be built in Sunderland, with Nissan partner AESC planning to build a third battery gigafactory near the current production site, with the Japanese brand reportedly focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry (LFP).

The arrival of the electric Qashqai

The next generation of Nissan Qashqai should arrive no earlier than 2029, fully exploiting the life cycle of the current generation launched in 2021 and using this model for the decisive push towards the goal of selling only electric cars in Europe from 2030.