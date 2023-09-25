From the world of online racing to the future of Nissan Micra, one of the most popular models of the Japanese brand in recent years. Thus was born the Concept 20-23 conceived as a compact, extreme and performance-oriented small car that looks to the future of the Asian best seller. Nissan’s new prototype debuts in London to celebrate 20 years of the European Design Center of the Japanese car manufacturer, while also offering a first look at what the Micra’s electric future could be.

A futuristic Nissan Micra

Nissan Concept 20-23 has shapes and a stylistic language that is inspired by the Pike, the brand’s compact cars, such as the Be-1, Pao, Figaro and S-Cargo models, reinterpreting their salient points in a modern key and at the same time also recalling the the brand’s strong link with Formula E. The external lines are streamlined and aerodynamic, with deep side skirts and air intakes to cool the brakes. The flat front, which slopes up to meet the bonnet, houses the front LED headlights made up of two thin semicircles, one upper and one lower, which also include the direction indicators. On the side you can see well-defined shapes, with large wheel arches to aid aerodynamics and generous wheels with low-profile tyres. On the side there is also a thin LED strip that indicates the battery charge status.

A large racing wing

The rear is dominated by a large one-piece spoiler, which emerges from the roof bar and is inserted near the C-pillars with vertical elements. The spoiler is designed to generate the necessary downforce without compromising visibility for the driver. The rear lights are also LED, in the shape of a semicircle in contrast to the square shapes of the lower part of the car, designed to optimize the flow of air under the car and create downforce. Ventilation in the passenger compartment is guaranteed by a thin air intake that runs horizontally along the entire line that separates the windscreen from the roof. A gray paint was chosen for the livery which conveys a monolithic sensation, as if the Nissan Concept 20-23 was made from a single piece of metal. The number 23 also appears in the queue.

The interior of a true super sports car

The cabin reflects the dual spirit of modern and sporty, with the interior accessible via scissor-opening doors with hinges at the base of the A-pillar. A reinforcement bar, covered in foam to protect the elbows, crosses the door openings. The driver and passenger have to climb over it to take a seat on their respective seats which are deep and enveloping like those of a racing car, but much more comfortable. The sports steering wheel, characterized by a long column with carbon fiber support, has a rectangular shape and includes controls and buttons, as well as paddles to regulate the performance of the electric engine. Two metal beams support the central console while all the essential information displayed can be consulted via a pair of screens to minimize distractions. Overall, we can see how Nissan wanted to repeatedly recall the Micras of the past, with the round lights in stark contrast with the monolithic and angular shapes of this prototype. The Japanese company did not provide technical specifications regarding the powertrain or performance.