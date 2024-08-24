There NASCAR gets electrified with the arrival of his first EV racing car in Chicago. The prototype was born from the collaboration with Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota and ABB and is intended for “oval” racesThe project aims to demonstrate the potential of electric car racing and to evaluate the interest of the fans towards this new category.

1,360 HP Electric Nascar

The prototype of the electric racing car is based on the classic Nascar frameadapted to integrate electric technology and features a body similar to a crossover.

Nascar EV with a crossover-like body

Made with sustainable materials, such as composite based on linenis equipped with three electric motors which offer all-wheel drive and a power of approximately 1,360 HP. Equipped with a 78 kWh batterythe system supports energy regeneration during braking. The power is distributed across all four tires Goodyear Racing Eagle.

According to these technical data theElectric NASCAR car speeds up twice as fast faster than a traditional stock car, but is slightly slower in the corners due to the greater weight. In any case the main fundamental difference is the lack of rhombus iconic of a Nascar car.

Electric Nascar Championship

The realization of the prototype anticipates the creation of a possible Nascar championship with electric racing cars.

Nascar EV rear

In fact, the introduction of the electric vehicle is part of a plan to promote the sustainabilitywith the aim of reducing carbon emissions and using sustainable fuel and 100% renewable electricity by 2028. NASCAR is also exploring other green technologies, such as hydrogen car.

Nascar history,

There NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) is an American sports organization that manages and organizes automobile races, particularly those of stock car racinga type of competition that uses cars derived from production models modified for racing. Founded in 1948, NASCAR is one of the motor sports most popular in the United Stateswith millions of fans and extensive media coverage.

NASCAR races are known for their oval circuitswhere cars compete at high speeds, often in long, intense races. Nascar’s three main series are the NASCAR CUP SERIESthe Xfinity Series and the Truck Serieseach with different characteristics and levels of competition.

Nascar EV 100% electric VIDEO

In addition to traditional events, NASCAR has also explored new technologies and types of racing, such as the introduction of electric vehicles and organizing events on road tracks. NASCAR is therefore a fundamental part of American sports culture.

