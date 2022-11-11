VReinforced, sealed, the widest, high durability, ten-year guarantee – in the bike industry, which is full of flowery advertising sleeves, Liteville stands out, the pun should be allowed, out of the ordinary. The slightly gritty-looking Bavarians under the umbrella of Syntace don’t really like quick marketing sequences, their technically oriented portfolio looks just as clear as their bikes. Function and durability are high on the list of innovations, which has won a loyal fan base. It carries tariffs at the level of the much larger top dog Specialized, which helps with the classification of the first electric mountain bike.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The Liteville 301 CE MK 1 has been a long time coming, and as soon as it’s here, an evolution called MK 2 is already on the way for the coming year. We were still in the woods with the first model, so MK 1, Mark 1. It fits in there well, especially now that the terrain is getting rougher and humanity is looking for stability. The e-mountain bike has a determined stature, contrary to the purely muscular habit. With its strong down tube and the almost filigree engine area, it looks unique and masculine without being as radical as a Spanish bra.