Electric motors | A one-wheeled, “tuned power mill” crashed in the middle of car traffic in Helsinki

A unicycle the driver was caught by the police after speeding on a busy four-lane city road in Haaga, Helsinki.

These single-wheel tuned power mills cause many kinds of headaches in many places, says the head of the traffic control function of the Helsinki police Dennis Pasterstein message service in X.

On Wednesday, Pasterstein published a video in which a one-wheeled vehicle is speeding considerably on Vihdintie in North The Hague. The police measured the speed of the passing game at 52 kilometers per hour, while the highest permitted speed for unicycles is 25 kilometers per hour.

Besides that, the prankster drove in the wrong place. Like bicycles and electric scooters, a Unicycle equipped with an electric motor would have belonged on the bike path next to it, not among the cars.

Directly the unicycle driver who drove against the police was fined 12 days for driving a vehicle that violates the regulations.

Fortunately, the driver had a b driving license, because using such an effective driving game without a moped license is also punishable.

But above all, such powerful unicycles do not belong on the streets: Light Electric Vehicles are legally allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour and have a maximum power of one kilowatt.

In the coffee room discussions of the police, it has become clear that during the summer too fast-paced games have had to be fined somewhat, says Pasterstein.

Unicycles are particularly common in the center of Helsinki.

However, according to Pasterstein, the phenomenon is marginal compared to, for example, electric scooters.

Too powerful unicycles end up on the street in addition to tunings via the online store.

“It’s a little challenging for the police to find out if the device is tuned, because not every policeman has the skills to do test drives,” says Pasterstein.

Acquiring a unicycle that is more efficient than the regulations is not in itself against the law, but you must not use them on the road.