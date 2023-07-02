Electric motoring | You can’t buy a car from a Polestar store – according to industry expert Johanna Launee, that’s the future

You can’t buy a car from a Polestar store, and that’s the future, says automotive industry expert Johanna Laune. Now he tells how the chips in the car industry are redistributed.

This Located in Herttoniemi, a space resembling an art gallery is not a car shop, this is space i.e. space.

Polestar electric cars are sold here, but there are no car dealers here. There are “product experts” here.

Actually, you can’t just march here and buy a car. A new Polestar is always bought online. Of course, you can get help with the purchase here, and you can test drive cars.

The future of car sales can be seen here, believes Polestar’s communications manager Johanna Laune.

He has seen the automotive industry change. Laune has been in the automotive industry for thirty years.

Automaailma’s cards are being shuffled in the wake of the driving force revolution, and now they are being dealt globally again. The transition refers to the disappearance of gasoline and diesel engines, when other options will replace them – mainly electric engines.

Laune says he is excited about the change. But he also misses something.

When Johanna Laune was less than ten years old, she was looking forward to Christmas more than one event. It was Jyväskylä Suurajot.

Laune remembers how he saw, for example, his idol, a rally car driver, at the event by Michèle Mouton.

Michèle Mouton photographed in 1982 with Audi people repairing a car.

Laune followed the race with other rally fans into the night, while the officials wrote the results by hand on the flipchart. He even got on the rally car. The big helmet was spinning on the little girl’s head.

“Hotel Laajavuori was the competition center, and there was a buzz, an international atmosphere. Every time school started, I went to the teacher with a travel bug and asked for a couple of days off for the Suurajos.”

Laune sinks into his memories.

“It was so different then. Nowadays, it’s somehow more commercial.”

Launee’s interest in cars goes back to Suurajai in Jyväskylä.

Car pool came into Launee’s life through her father. This was at work for many different brands in different positions, and Laune sometimes got to participate in, for example, fairs, trips and test events.

The first summer jobs were in import and car rental companies. At the fair, he was involved in handing out stickers. Laune, a social person, remembers past fair events.

“They were always really fun, and it’s sad that a large part of the events have moved online. But that is modern times.”

At the University of Economics, Laune was involved in the student organization’s car club. We toured car factories around Europe, drove microcars, helped organize car events, watched drag racing.

After his studies, Laune worked in communication agencies related to the automotive industry. In 2010, Laune started as Nissan’s Nordic communications manager. After that, he was in the same job at Opel until 2021.

Polestar wanted to start importing to Finland. In Launee’s opinion, it was really interesting in many ways.

“It’s not often that you get the chance to bring a completely new brand to Finland, so we had to take this,” says Laune, the brand’s current communications manager.

Laune talks a lot, but the current is interrupted for a moment when a familiar person enters Polestar’s “space”.

“Pentti Rönkkö just came in! I guess you know him?” Laune says.

Rönkkö is the tar standard of Finnish car journalism. He is a guy who has seen the industry even longer than Laune.

Times have changed since these two started in the business.

For example, the companies in the industry did not have responsibility managers back then, as they do today. The workplaces were ruled by men, but now at Polestar, according to Launee, the gender distribution is roughly half and half. In recent years, women have risen to the leading positions of other car brands as well.

“I myself have never felt uncomfortable in this field because of my gender. But if necessary, I will fight for people who have experienced it.”

Laune says that if necessary, he will fight for those who have felt uncomfortable in the car industry, which is perceived as masculine.

Today In addition to engineers and salespeople, car brands hire more and more experts from outside the automotive industry: design experts, service designers, software experts and even philosophers are wanted to consider various questions related to modern cars.

In addition to a means of transportation, cars are increasingly high-tech entertainment centers.

Led by the Tesla brand at the forefront, the automotive world, and above all the electric car world, has become a work environment that, instead of pushing, is more like a gaming company with a sea of ​​balls in its office.

Many people think that’s a great thing. On the other hand, some people think it’s completely wrong.

In the yoke of the climate and environmental crisis, cars have become not only electronic software packages on wheels, but also identity political manifestos, measuring sticks for whether a person is changing the world with or against it.

Polestar in their own communication reminds me of this environmental awareness. The company also says its goal is to produce a climate-neutral car by 2030.

Non-governmental organization Finnwatch in a recent report electric car manufacturers, including Polestar, were criticized for the responsibility of their own production chains and its reporting.

This interview was conducted before the report, but Laune says he takes climate issues seriously. According to Launee, Polestar wants to share environmental knowledge with other manufacturers as well, because “no one can do everything alone”.

At the same time, Laune loves V8 engines and the way old Chevrolet Corvettes and Dodge Challengers look and sound. He has a few 1950s Kuplavolkkari, as he is a lover of old cars who likes to go to Cruising events.

“Even though I am the communications manager of an electric car brand, I don’t want to be compartmentalized into any camp. I don’t want to think in such black and white terms.”

Laune in my opinion, there is the same type of cupidity in the motive force discussion as in the stereotype, where car drivers, public transport users and cyclists settle in their pots.

Launee thinks it’s silly. He himself is a part of each of those camps.

“I believe that an electric car suits the needs of most people, but it may not be the best possible option for everyone. If you have prejudices against electric cars, I would encourage you to give it a try with an open mind.”

Laune reminds that people buy an electric car for different reasons.

Some place emphasis on environmental issues, others on performance, and still others, for example, on the fact that a gas tank doesn’t cost money.

In Launee’s opinion, electric cars are not a business. It’s just propulsion, which is a practical option for many people – and at the same time a better option for the environment than a combustion engine car.

Laune misses the feeling of traditional car fairs, when nowadays car events move online.

Laune believes that there is now a big breakthrough in terms of technologies, ways of use, and the distribution of the automotive world’s markets.

Chinese car brands are rapidly entering the world. In the future, the automotive industry will employ more and more people whose skills are completely different from the automotive industry.

Electrification will become more common, and after that something else will probably come, such as fuel cell cars. The entire car concept is changing from a means of transportation to a place to spend time. Laune also believes that car sharing and sharing services will increase – not everyone has to have their own car.

“ “Old information won’t do.”

“You have to understand new things all the time, because technologies develop so quickly. Old information won’t do. Combustion engine technologies are also developing, but few people who have switched to electric cars go back to the old ones. In Finland, it will still take a while for the elderly car fleet to be electrified, although we are making gratifyingly good progress.”

It’s interesting and wonderful, says Laune.

But he doesn’t give up on Kupli from the 1950s. And if someone still organizes a big car fair or other kind of event where you can actually meet people, yes Laune wants to participate.

According to Launee, the events have been challenging financially and in terms of sustainable development, although attention is paid to these issues today.

“But there’s no getting away from the fact that they’re fun.”