Electric motoring | The Finnish company is in a field that you would think is booming – what the hell happened to Kempower?

Electric car driving|Kempower, which manufactures charging equipment for electric cars, has a strange problem: equipment bought by customers is sitting in warehouses. The company’s management tells what happened in the economy.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Kempower, which manufactures electric car charging equipment, had a bad first year. The start-up of the production plant is delayed and staff reductions are coming. Affected by the pandemic and component shortages, there are uninstalled devices in customers’ warehouses. Kempower aims to help old buyers get the charging posts in working order.

Electric cars of Kempower, which manufactures charging equipment the first year went badlyand it has surprising local spillover effects.

Kempower is just launching a new production plant in its hometown of Lahti, where had to hire at least 200 people.

“Yes, they are delayed. With the current capacity and the transfer of tasks, we will decide on the start of production”, says the managing director Tomi Ristimäki for HS.

At the company has approximately 900 employees, of which almost 700 are in Finland. They are targeted change negotiations. Ristimäki does not comment on the negotiations, but it is known that the goal is to reduce 10 percent of the personal work years.

“Now we have to seriously look at the short term and get things right in the company. Profitability can be turned specifically through cost savings.”

The turning point is hoped for at the end of the year. Also analyst forecasts calculatedthat the light will shine in the year 2025.

CEO Tomi Ristimäki photographed at Kempower’s headquarters in Lahti.

Welding equipment The main products of Kempower, which originated from the manufacturer Kemp, are fast chargers.

They are poles familiar from roadsides and gas stations, from which the cable is connected to the electric car. Electric car driving is becoming more common, so how is it possible that in this situation a jacket was taken?

According to the company, the domino effect started with the pandemic, which was followed by a component shortage. A couple of years ago, electric cars were so hot that many people waited more than a year for their car due to a lack of parts.

At the same time, the demand for fast chargers accelerated. Last year was still good for Kempower, then demand waned. A strange problem emerged from the background: up to one hundred million euros worth of uninstalled devices are sitting in customers’ warehouses.

What plug is there?

Ristimäki according to which in many countries it is about “making connections to local network companies”.

To put it simply: the companies doing electrical work have a long queue of jobs or the bet is stuck in the bureaucracy.

Kempower is now trying to help old buyers get the charging posts in working order. They say this problem does not exist in the North American market.

At the same time, Kempower is looking for new customers. This year, 32 deals have been agreed, but the company admits that it fell short of its customer targets in the second quarter.

As a shining example, Ristimäki singles out the Q8 gas station chain, to which it is starting to supply chargers to Belgium. Gas stations are suitable customers because they usually have large lots ready for charging devices along major roads.

An electric car charging at a high-power charger manufactured by Kempower and operated by Helen on the border between Pukinmäki and Malmi in Helsinki.

Kempower gave a rare drastic result warning in early July, a couple of weeks before the interim report announced on Wednesday. Why did the people of Lahti find out so late that the trade is not going on?

According to Ristimäki, charger buyers usually make deals at the end of quarters.

“The orders will come in the last few weeks. That share of the stores is up to 50–70 percent.”

There is no clear reason for such behavior, buyers may have their own seasonal goals. By comparison, Tesla usually tends to sell a bunch of electric cars at the end of quarters to improve its seasonality.

Kempower’s numbers look grim also because the reference point for the quarter is the year 2023. That’s when the company posted record results.

Even at the end of last year, the company’s situation looked like a fairy tale: the share price was almost 53 euros and the market value jumped to three billion euros.

When the stock market closed on Wednesday, the same figures were around EUR 13 and EUR 732 million. Compared to Wednesday’s closing price, Kempower’s share has fallen by almost 60 percent this year.

Kempower has cooperated with educational institutions in Päijät-Hämee. According to Ristimäki, financial discipline will not interrupt research and product development with universities, because the work will benefit the long-term future.

Electricity is already flowing into cars at quite a pace. According to the company, it supplies an average of 903 megawatt hours every day.