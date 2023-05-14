Electric motoring | Finns charge their cars at the “wrong” time – One neighborhood came up with a radical solution for that

The extensive data acquired by HS reveals how people charge their electric cars or hybrids in the afternoon after work. It’s not a good time.

Electric cars is charged at the “wrong” time in Finnish homes.

This is evident from the information provided by the charging operator Plugit to HS. The statistics have been collected from around 780 objects in residential areas throughout the country during the year. The destinations are, for example, large garages of housing companies.

Plugit is just one operator in the field, but the data paints a fascinating picture of when Finns plug the charging cable into their car.

Based on the numbers, the average electric car owner comes home from work after four in the afternoon and starts charging the car right away. Most of the charging takes place at a time when electricity consumption is high and expensive.

The differences are big. In the afternoon, there were more than 15,000 downloads in the sites recorded by Plugit, while in the morning there were only hundreds.

This is a race to escape the wolf.

This is how it forms Ari Aaltowho is familiar with car charging schedules.

Aalto, who lives in the Konepaja residential area of ​​Helsinki, has made calculations for the use of his neighborhood. There are five shared parking garages in the area, which have recently been built fully equipped for electric cars.

Then the energy crisis started, expenses got out of control. According to Aalto, the wolf attacked, and then a strict decision was made in the hall he used: cars can only be loaded on weekdays between midnight and six in the morning.

“It takes real effort to be able to understand what electricity is all about,” Aalto admits.

Night it’s a good time to download. There is then the least strain on the electricity network and cheap hours are available for those who choose exchange electricity.

“Yes, it is worth paying attention to this. Regionally, it can be of considerable importance with respect to current electricity sufficiency and price formation. It is in everyone’s interest that electricity is consumed more evenly,” commented the consulting lawyer of Kiinteistöliitto Tapio Haltia.

In single-family houses, tactics are easy, even in terraced houses.

“We drive home, get in the car, but then determine that the car will not charge until the washing machines and stoves are turned off,” says Plugit’s communications specialist Antti Kekola.

The game becomes more difficult when you come to larger housing companies, where consumption and costs should be sensibly divided. A common solution, a fixed charging price, does not direct people to charge at the “right” time.

“The building company can commit to charging only at night,” Kekola continues.

In Ari Aalto’s housing company, it has been agreed that for the time being, electric cars can only be charged in the morning on weekdays.

Even at night you have to be careful, emphasizes Ari Aalto in the gray garage.

Plugit was chosen as the technology administrator for the hall, which arranged the electricity contracts and charged 15 cents per kilowatt hour for charging electricity. Then Plugit changed the contract to fluctuating exchange electricity. As a result, the fixed price was increased to 60 cents at the end of the year.

As a first step, the residents decided to only charge between 9 in the evening and 7 in the morning. The reason was the power charge. It is an expenditure item that slowly creeps into electricity transmission prices, the logic of which is to push consumption away from peak hours.

“We started charging after nine in order to avoid the power charge… but the costs did not decrease.”

Sutta was quietly followed by a bear, Aalto says. The price of electricity remained high during Christmas for several hours after 9pm. The real cheap hours didn’t start until midnight.

The wave fell and fell. He is a retired person with an engineering background who sits on the board of his housing company and is interested in technology. An Excel man, he muses.

Soon, he wrote with a red pen on the paper he prepared for the neighbors: “The charging must be postponed on weekdays until later at night.”

It was decided that you can charge in the hall on weekdays only between 00 and 06. The chargers accepted the change unanimously, and day charging is technically blocked. The fixed charging price was reduced to 20 cents per kilowatt hour based on these criteria.

Above after the mentioned roller coaster, the Konepaja residential area now has a huge amount of information about charging.

For many, the sky is ahead. Many Finnish housing associations do not understand anything about complex electrical infrastructure. On the other hand, the cynical driver is not interested in the fate of the Finnish electricity grid if he has always received electricity from the pole at the same price.

Ari Aalto emphasizes one thing for everyone who is thinking about making electric car spaces.

“This is not an electrical contract, this is a service concept.”

In his opinion, it is not enough for an electrician to visit the hall. We need explanations, division of responsibilities and then someone to run the whole thing.

In the case of Aalto hall, it is Plugit, but there are several companies in the field with alternatives in the country.

In the machine shop weekends and holidays are an exception: then you can download whenever you want.

Based on statistics, residential areas have the lowest load at such times: Saturdays are charged less than other days.

Plugin’s Kekola concludes the following: families with electric cars who work part-time work take longer trips on their day off, and the car is charged at a public charging point during those trips.

Many people’s Saturday trip only takes them to the shopping center. HS requested data from five centers in the capital region where Plugit has charging points. Based on that, cars are charged the most during shopping on Friday and Saturday.

Electric cars charging is therefore very closely linked to the everyday rhythm of Finns. We come from work, go to the store and so on.

Now it would be advisable to spread the rhythm over the nights. What is the best way to guide the charging culture in large housing companies?

“This is a difficult question. Often the most reliable solution is a simple solution. It can then be the case that there is no room for adjustment for users, for example, with their own phone”, Haltia of Kiinteistöliiton thinks.

Plugin’s Kekola envisions that in the future motorists will not have to think about their charging location or time.

“Loading should not cause extra thought and be an obstacle. When you see a post, you could happily charge there. Stations should also be found in places where a lot of time is spent – for example next to football fields, where parents wait for their children from training.”

The experts based on this, first comes the reality where charging systems automatically balance the load and avoid electricity price spikes.

In the concrete gray hall, Aalto runs the cable to his Volvo charging hybrid in the morning. The charger flashes, but at this time there is no power. The money saving system works perfectly, but in the end games it is only temporary.

“We are waiting like the moon to rise so that we can be freed from this.”