Electric motoring | Electricity was released at ridiculous prices from charging stations, which could create the country’s first “electricity queues”

At the gas station in Mikkeli, you could get electricity for cars at a third of the normal price. It may have created the country’s first “electric queues” of cars.

S group on Wednesday accidentally sold electricity cheaper than usual at its charging stations in Etelä-Savo. The price collapse that covered the region of the province caused enthusiasm among electric car drivers.

In social media it was found that, for example, from ABC in Mikkeli Pitkäjärvi you can get electricity from a high-power charger for 11 cents per kilowatt hour. The correct price was 31 cents.

Electricity came from the local Prisma’s charger for six cents, while normally you can pay for it at 22 cents per kilowatt hour.

“There has been human damage, which has now been repaired,” says the person in charge of the ABC download Olli Tervonen.

The cooperative stores of the S group each align the pricing of their charging stations in their own area. Based on ABC’s mobile application, under normal circumstances the prices are very similar across the country.

See also Hydrogen-powered trucks: the return of the H2 combustion engine A view of Finns’ pastimes from 2008. Neste in Tuusula sold fuel at a bargain price, creating queues at the station.

Finns usually queue at gas stations when fuel is sold at a bargain price somewhere. Did we see a precedent at a South Savoia discount station: the country’s first “electric queue” of cars?

“It could very well be the first, although you can’t actually say that. When I compare the statistics to, for example, Tuesday, there is a slight increase [latauksessa] was”, says Tervonen.

Queuing at a charging station is still a new concept for Finns. It is possible to end up like that, because charging an electric car takes longer than refueling an internal combustion engine car.

“During certain rush hours, when there is, for example, holiday traffic, we see queues forming at some stations. However, the culture of queuing is not structured yet.”

ABC Lataus conducted an online survey for its users on how queuing should be organized in the future as electric cars become more common. Now the issue is being investigated based on the feedback.

“Could we have waiting places that can be selected virtually?” Tervonen ponders.

On social media the momentary price collapse already produced an exclamation in line with the queue for cheap gas:

“Battery full.”

