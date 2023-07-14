Electric motoring | A huge upheaval is creeping into service stations, and its signs can be seen in the yard of the station in Lohja

As driving becomes electrified, drivers are enticed to charge their vehicles in various ways. It changes our perception of what a gas station looks like and how it works.

motorists walk through the sliding doors, unaware that an extraordinary development is taking place next door.

We are at ABC station in Lohja. Two companies have electric charging points in its yard, and the third is building its own. Previously, it would have been unheard of for example to have Shell tanks parked at Teboil.

“I believe that healthy competition lowers prices and will certainly benefit consumers,” says the man from Turku Tero Parkowhich charges the electric Audi.

He takes power from the Recharge company’s charger “out of habit”, because the company’s devices were the first in Lohja. Since then, ABC’s chargers have appeared next to it, and Tesla is building its own a stone’s throw away.

It signals a huge change.

Competitors within a stone’s throw of each other. ABC, Tesla and Recharge start competing for electric car chargers in Lohja.

Electric cars with a list of charging locations On Latauskartta.fi website ten large companies are now highlighted and smaller ones are wholesaled. For comparison, there are five large fuel distribution chains in Finland.

In this electronic jungle, new lures must be invented so that those who need charging on a long journey drive to a certain place and to a certain charger.

For example, ABC charging is experimenting with telling the price of high-power charging in its advertising tower in Oravain. Heinola’s ABC, on the other hand, is testing the waiting area for electric cars.

“We see how the customers react to these, and then they are developed further in a certain direction”, says the person responsible for ABC download from SOK Olli Tervonen.

Heinola ABC is experimenting with loading queuing.

“We have had good experiences with the waiting area in Heinola. Although there are rarely traffic jams, it would seem that the traditional queuing area fits the nature of electric car drivers. We will probably stabilize it, and make fixed paintings on the ground.”

Neste, on the other hand, has started building attractive, green-colored charging stations, where you can use the payment terminal under the shelter of a canopy.

The next lure is to offer standard card payment, because now payment is fragmented into mobile phone programs and remote reader tags.

“The fairly clear path is that now payments are made on mobile, next will be card and contactless payments, and the third is to explore plug and charge features,” predicts Tervonen.

In the latter, the bill runs automatically from the card when the car is put in the car.

Oravainen’s ABC pylon now has the lowest price per kilowatt for high-power charging.

Development boils down to a station similar to Lohja’s ABC, with three different operators as decoys.

The reason can be found in history: big chains entered the download business with a delay, so they initially agreed on cooperation with third parties. Recharge already made chargers ten years ago, but ABC charging was founded only two years ago.

This is why you can find Recharge at many gas stations. It has made long contracts and invested in its technology. The companies do not publicly interfere in each other’s actions, but claim that the agreement gives place.

“Many places in Europe have it charging hubs. It creates security for new electric car drivers that there are free places and services available,” says the person responsible for the development of Recharge’s Finnish network Keijo Rouvali.

“In our opinion, the choice is, on the contrary, good, and especially during rush hour, the overall offer is overwhelming along the E18 road,” comments the branch manager Heikki Vottonen From the Suur-Seudu Cooperative (SSO).

Now the duo will be joined by Tesla. SSO has leased land to the American giants, and the loading field is scheduled to be completed this month.

Tesla's Superchargers stand out from other chargers with their design. The charging cable is lifted from the inside of the light post.

Tesla calls its own high-power chargers Superchargers. It has 23 charging stations in Finland, mostly near busy roads. The closest “super” in the capital region is in Espoo, and the company sends an email to HS that it is looking for locations in Helsinki.

Tesla brings a twist to the competition by the fact that the operational reliability of the devices is high, but some of them are not public. About 80 percent of Finland’s chargers are used by everyone, the rest only for Tesla drivers.

Initially, Tesla built chargers exclusively for its own customers, but two years ago it decided to open them up to others as well. This level of openness varies from country to country. The person driving another brand has to figure it out From Tesla’s online service.

Officially, Tesla justifies its opening policy so that it promotes electric cars. On the other hand, in the United States, it receives government support in open stations and strives to to establish its own charging standard.

Tesla’s communications say that the company aims to open the rest of Finland’s chargers to everyone. In addition, it communicates that it is not a hassle to come to the middle of gas stations. In them, someone else has built the services in the charging field, because Tesla itself does not have restaurants.

From here a complex symbiosis is formed: a motorist driving to the lot of the cooperative may pay for electricity to Tesla or Recharge, but still buy the S group’s pot coffees.

This is also what Tero Parko, who was met at Recharge’s charger, does. Before the coffee break, he hears about the tried-and-tested car charging queue in Heinola.

“I wish charging times could be booked in advance. Very rarely have you had to queue for petrol or diesel in Finland”, Parko reflects.

There is also an attraction for this: large charging fields, where there is always room. The ABC download has so far made four or six-place points, but now the largest ones to be opened are 12-place. Tesla recently expanded its Kempeleen field to 16 cars.

However, the Gas Station Advocacy Association does not believe that the fields will displace fuel tanks.

“The operating forces do not change by snapping the fingers. The fuel will be sold in liquid form for another 30–45 years, and at the stage when the driving forces have been refined, hydrogen can be distributed”, estimates the CEO of Liikennepalvelukauppiain Jari Salonen.

Salonen admits that predicting the future is difficult, but the high price of building new electricity infrastructure is a threshold.

“People come to the traffic service stations to fill up their cars, it will continue.”

“ “Electric car driving has been quite simple.”

Traditional speed has been considered the advantage of refueling. Then a man drives into Lohja’s ABC yard and challenges the notion.

We are talking about seconds when the Helsinki native Miikka Kanto has already got his Tesla charged.

He has a monthly fee Elli charging card, for which he once received an affordable contract. He only charges his car on trips.

“I don’t even keep gas at home, so in that sense, driving an electric car has been quite simple,” he muses.

This is one way to pay: a card with a monthly fee that is flashed at the station.

With the power of one hundred kilowatts, Kanto picks up a few extra kilometers on his journey to the cabin, but only stays at the station for ten minutes. After hearing about development and attraction ideas, he states that only one thing is missing.

“Actually, it’s as simple as trash,” says Kanto.

“In places like this, garbage, banana peels, etc. are cleaned from the car, but where do they put them?”