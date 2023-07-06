Electric motoring | A Finnish company brings a feature that electric car drivers crave to charging stations: a completely normal card payment

Electric cars have had to be charged with payment tags and mobile devices. Now a Finnish company presents a traditional payment kiosk for a bank card.

Electric cars in charging, the payment method familiar from traditional cold stations may soon become common: you can pay for car charging with a bank card.

The Finnish company Virta, which provides charging services, announced today a payment kiosk that can be installed in connection with the company’s new or old charging points. In practice, it is a device similar to the parking payment terminals found in shopping centers.

This is how the payment kiosk and its use look like in the Virtra and Mastercard promotional photo.

Although card payment sounds obvious, so far public charging stations have operated differently. They use mobile phone programs or so-called “tags”, i.e. small payment identifiers.

Virta believes that the demand for traditional card payment will increase as electric cars become more common and new drivers enter traffic.

“This is an easy way for new electric car drivers [maksaa]without having to register for the services,” says Virra’s communications and brand director Esa-Pekka Nykänen for HS.

Places using Virtra’s technology can now order payment kiosks. Virta does not yet say where the first kiosks will be built, but Nykänen believes there will be demand for them “in places with heavy traffic”.

In addition to Finland, kiosks are coming to at least Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. The first ones will be erected in the fall.

Kiosks is made in cooperation with the payment company Worldpay and the credit card company Mastercard. However, you can also pay with other cards.

“The lack of a universal and easy-to-use payment option at charging points has long been a pain point for electric cars,” says Mastercard’s Nordic and Baltic director Erik Gutwasser in the bulletin.

The payment feature has not been built into every single charger, as that would be quite a waste. In all About 90,000 charging points in 35 countries are connected to Virtra’s systems.

In Helsinki, for example, the charging points of the energy company Helen are part of the Virtra network.

Energy company Liquid has also started to open large power charging stations where you can pay by card. The first ones were opened at the turn of the year, and now four more will open during the summer.

Neste’s goal is to offer a high-power charging service by the end of 2023 at ten stations located along main roads.

Supplement 6.7. at 13:35: Added information about Neste stations where you can pay by card.