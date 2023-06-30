Electric motorcycles | The Finnish invention is the first in its field to use technology previously protected by Tesla

The Finnish Verge’s electric motorcycles can in the future be charged using the standard created by Tesla.

Finn Verge, which manufactures electric motorcycles, is the first player in the industry to adopt the charging standard developed by Tesla.

In the future, bikes exported to the US market can therefore be charged at charging stations intended for Teslas, where the so-called NACS connector is becoming more common. It is short for the words “North American Charging standard”, loosely translated as the North American charging standard.

“We are currently building our US market opening, and as the Tesla of motorcycles, this decision felt like a natural fit for us,” CTO of Verge Marko Lehtimäki says in the announcement.

in Europe the vast majority of electric cars – and Verge’s bikes – are charged using the so-called CCS standard. In the United States, the cable war is intensifying, as Tesla brings its own solution alongside CCS.

Tesla told last fall, that it opens up its charging method to other manufacturers as well. After this, many car manufacturers, such as Ford and Volvo, have said that they will add a NACS connection to Yankee cars.

“We want Verge bike owners to have access to the most comprehensive fast charging system in North America, which is why we will utilize Tesla’s network of 17,000 charging stations,” says Verge’s U.S. COO Pekka Pärnänen.

Adjustment 30.6. at 1:30 p.m. In the article, the CCS standard was first incorrectly written as CSS.