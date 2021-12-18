Electric motorcycles and scooters advance further than electric cars in the world. Data from Quince Market Insights show that the production of electric motorcycles and scooters reached 1.14 million units in 2021 and is expected to grow 32% per year.

Electric motorcycle and scooters are two to three wheeled vehicles. Used electricity is stored in rechargeable lithium or lead batteries, solving the problem of high gasoline prices.

According to the market research company, the vehicles need little maintenance compared to scooters and motorcycles with a combustion engine. Motorcycles emit a significantly low amount of CO2 in addition to little noise pollution.

Many countries are implementing policies and regulations that favor the use of electric vehicles. In North America, factors attributed to the growth of the segment include government incentives and tax credits for the purchase of the models.

Shineray SE1: reaches 80 km/h, disc brake. BRL 10,990. Information here.

Aima M3ZU: speed: speed 45km/h, autonomy 60km to 80km. BRL 10,000. Look here.

Muuv Beach 6 S: Double seat, 1500W engine, headlamp, alarm, spare key. BRL 10,406. Details here.

Aima Xiao Qing: 100kg, speed 45km/h, autonomy 60km to 80 km, USB port, charger bivolt standard socket. BRL 10,500. check out here.

