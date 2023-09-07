ZF has developed a electric motor innovative called I2SM (In-Rotor Inductive-Excited Synchronous Motor), which eliminates the need to use magnets. Unlike the synchronous motors separately excited (SESM) currently available, which depend on magnets, ZF’s I2SM uses an inductive exciter inside the rotor shaft to generate the magnetic field necessary. This technology makes the engine more compactwith outstanding power and torque performance.

Electric motor without magnets

The electric motor without magnets, called I2SMoffers several advantages over common systems sesm extension. The use ofinductive exciter reduces energy transmission losses in the rotor by 15% and contributes to a significant reduction of CO2 emissions during production, up to 50%, thanks to the elimination of magnets a Rare lands.

Magnetless electric motor developed by ZF Group

Additionally, the I2SM motor eliminates the friction losses found in traditional PSM electric motors, improving efficiency, especially in situations such as long journeys at high speed.

How does it work

The innovation proposed by ZF in the I2SM electric motor it is based on the transmission of energy by induction in the rotoreliminating the need for mechanical contact and the use of brushes or slip rings to generate the magnetic field.

Electric motor without magnets how it works, VIDEO

This approach allows the I2SM engine to be more compactwhile also eliminating the need to keep the area dry with seals. The cooling down of the rotor is done efficiently by the circulation of oilsimilar to permanent magnet synchronous motors.

Advantages

A significant advantage of ZF’s innovation is also the reduction of the installation space necessary in the axial direction, with a saving up to 90 mm compared to permanent magnet synchronous motors.

The magnetless motor is more compact and more powerful

Thanks to these improvements, the I2SM motor offers power density and torque performance comparable to a PSM motor, guaranteeing efficiency and sustainability in the production of electric motors without compromising performance. This engine can be used on architectures a 400 Volts and 800 Volts.

