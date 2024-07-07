Despite the EU Commission’s decision to impose additional duties on electric cars imported from Chinathe Asian giant could play a fundamental role in the electric mobility of the future also in Italy. A concept reiterated in recent days also by Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, who during a visit to Beijing met the heads of several Chinese car manufacturers, including Dongfeng, JAC, Chery and CCIGthe latter interested in the production of electric buses in Italy.

Italy and China, tests of understanding

“We are convinced that a new and more important phase can be opened in the strategic partnership between Italy and China – commented Urso – It’s the right time to do more and better: from a commercial partnership you can make a qualitative leap and arrive at an industrial partnership, especially in the sectors of green technology, electric mobility and pharmaceuticals, which I think could also be useful for our Europe”.

Electric mobility: Urso meets Chinese leaders

Regarding the above-mentioned meetings of Minister Urso, the two parties in question also saw the participation of the president of ANFIA Vavassori, who underlined the full collaboration of the component companies of the automotive industry. “Italy is a dynamic, stimulating environment full of opportunities – concluded Urso – We are ready to support these important international players to ensure the success of Chinese production initiatives in Italy”.