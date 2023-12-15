The Italian automotive supply chain is looking at the electric transition with confidence, but companies are having difficulty finding the professionalism they need. This is what emerges from the analysis presented to the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy by the TEA Observatory, the observatory on the transformations of the Italian automotive ecosystem led by CAMI (Center for Automotive & Mobility Innovation) of the Department of Management – Ca' University Foscari Venezia and CNR-IRCrES, as part of the event “Present and future of the Italian automotive supply chain”. The new analysis, the result of a survey conducted on a sample of 217 companies representative of the 2,152 companies mapped by the Observatory, indicates that for the majority of them (48.4%) the transformations of the automotive ecosystem will have no effect on the portfolio products and for 30.9% they will even have a positive impact, compared to 20.7% which does not exclude potential negative consequences.

55.5% expect a zero impact on the number of their employees

Clear prevalence of trust also when looking at the sentiment on the strictly employment effects of the transition, with the absolute majority of companies (55.5%) expecting a zero impact on the number of their employees and almost one in 3 companies (27.7 %) who say they are convinced of being able to increase employment levels, precisely by virtue of the ongoing transformation, which sees the electrification of the powertrain as its central element. In this case, the share of the sample fearing possible negative consequences drops to 16.8%. If the cross-referencing of this data highlights how 8 out of 10 companies in the supply chain are moving confidently towards the transition, thanks to the clustering of the sample it is possible to go even deeper and observe that generally the companies most confident about the effects on their product portfolio are those in the “medium” and “micro” groupings, with 83.6% and 80% of the respondents who expects a positive or no impact of the transition.

Micro businesses are those that can increase the number of employees

As for work, micro businesses are those that more than others believe they can increase the number of employees (51.7% of those interviewed), ahead of small businesses (33.3%) and larger ones (31%). 3%), in a context in which the majority of the supply chain expects substantial stability in employment levels: in the case of medium-sized companies the impact on jobs will be zero according to 67.6% of those interviewed. The result of the responses to the questionnaire, therefore, confirms what was already assessed last year by the TEA Observatory starting from the analysis of the companies' product portfolio: the majority of companies in the Italian automotive supply chain provide products or services that are invariant with respect to vehicle fueling.

Lombardy in pole position

And on a geographical level, what are the companies' forecasts? Lombardy stands out particularly, where the aggregate responses of companies allow us to estimate an increase in employment in the automotive sector of 6.3% by 2027. At a national level, on the same date, the projection that emerges from the survey is a +0.6% of the total employed in the supply chain, with the Lombard sprint – accompanied by the +3.1% of the Center – mitigated by the forecasts for North- East (-4.3%) and South (-3.5%), areas which respectively depend more closely on the production of endothermic vehicles and have lower export rates.

Skills: the alarm of companies

The employment issue then inevitably intersects with that of skills, and here companies sound the alarm. Given the widespread intention to proceed with new hires, in fact, depending on the roles of the employees, 40 to 50% of the sample reports great difficulties in finding the required professional skills. In this sense, the major concerns are those reported by large companies, those active in Italy but under foreign control and those in the South, for a problem that equally affects operational roles, specialist and management roles, specific technical roles and change and innovation. Alongside the widespread search for new skills to include in the company, the companies in the supply chain themselves are expressing a request for support and guidance from the Government in this transformation. It is therefore not surprising that at the top of the priorities for intervention reported to politicians are the tax exemption for the hiring of young (65.4% consider it important or very important) and experienced (64.4%) personnel. Measures which on the youth front could be supported by closer cooperation between companies, professional technical institutes and ITS, to bring the world of work closer to schools, but also to help define training paths more consistent with the new skills sought from industry. And again, broadening the field, 58% of companies in the supply chain attribute great importance to bonuses for the acquisition of technologies and production reconversion and 54.3% place emphasis on benefits for worker training.

The TEA Observatory has also built a map to identify, depending on the type of company, how much the transformations of the automotive ecosystem could impact the evolution of the product portfolio and workers' skills. In this case the request to the sample was not aimed at obtaining a “positive”, “null” or “negative” value, but to understand the perceived relevance of the changes taking place based on the type of company. The joint analysis of the production and employment dimensions highlights that large companies tend to be those that employ a greater number of workers with a university level of education and those operating on network infrastructures that are more sensitive to the transition, expecting the most significant changes to the business and the skills they will need in the future.