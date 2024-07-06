The long-awaited MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype will make its debut at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, an event that attracts thousands of car enthusiasts from all over the world every year.

This debut is not just a showcase for a new model, but represents a key chapter in the history of MINI, which sees the brand enter the world of high-performance electromobility with determination.

The electric prototype of the MINI John Cooper Works E It features an eye-catching design that immediately captures attention. Its advanced electric drive system is a tangible demonstration of the brand’s commitment to technological innovation and environmental sustainability. This car perfectly embodies the marriage between MINI’s rich heritage and the cutting-edge technologies that are revolutionizing the automotive industry.

The announcement of the MINI John Cooper Works E has generated great enthusiasm among fans of the brand and sports car enthusiasts. The model, which will have its world premiere later this year, represents a bold and courageous move in the evolution of the John Cooper Works range, which will continue to include both petrol-powered and fully electric models. The diversification of the range demonstrates MINI’s willingness to respond to the needs of a rapidly evolving market, offering solutions to suit different lifestyles and customer preferences.

A special tribute was dedicated to the historic victory of the Mini Cooper S in the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally. Sixty years later, the MINI design team has created a distinctive camouflage for the John Cooper Works E PROtotype, accompanied by the “37” logo in honour of the racing number of the legendary car that took first place in that competition. This emblem is not just a symbol, but a tribute to MINI’s rich motorsport tradition, which continues to inspire new generations of racing drivers and enthusiasts.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will be held from 11 to 14 July 2024, will be the ideal stage for the dynamic presentation of the MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype. The event offers a unique platform to showcase the capabilities of this high-performance electric vehicle. The challenge of the Goodwood Hill Climb will put the car’s engineering and design to the test, promising an exciting spectacle for all in attendance.

The MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype is much more than just a prototype. It is a manifesto of the future of high-performance electric vehicles. With its iconic design, which echoes the distinctive MINI style, and its innovative technology, this car represents a significant step forward for the brand. Attention to detail and care in design are evident in every aspect of the John Cooper Works E, making it a true jewel of automotive engineering.

Enthusiasts attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed will have the unique opportunity to see this extraordinary car up close. The Goodwood Hill Climb is a demanding course that requires skill and precision, and seeing the MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype take on this challenge will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the event. The combination of speed, power and sustainability that this car offers is set to leave a lasting impression on all who are lucky enough to witness it perform.

MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed represents a historic moment for MINI and the entire automotive industry. This electric model is a shining example of how tradition and innovation can harmoniously coexist, paving the way for a future in which high performance and sustainability go hand in hand. MINI fans and car enthusiasts around the world can look forward to this new era of high-performance electromobility with great enthusiasm.