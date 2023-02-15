There Mini electric now it is also on sale in the version Cooper SE Convertible. It’s also about the first car convertible electric of the premium segment, which however is available in a limited number of in Europe 999 vehicles. The electric Mini convertible is powered by a 184hp enginepowered by a lithium battery from 32.6 kWh and 96 cellswhich ensures the car a range of 201 km in WLTP.

Electric mini convertible, dimensions and characteristics

With a length of 3,863 mm, a wheelbase of 2,495 mm, a width of 1,727 mm and a length of 2,495 mm, the dimensions including the boot with a load volume of 160 l remain unchanged compared to the Mini Convertible. The electric motor from 135kW/184hp allows a sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible being recharged

The battery from 32.6 kWh and 96 cells ensures an autonomy of 201km, determined in the WLTP test cycle, open-air excursions go far beyond the city limits. The combined energy consumption is equal to 17.2kWh/100kmalso according to WLTP.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible with soft top opening

There hood of the convertible electric car is in tissue can be opened, closed or set up as a sliding roof up to 30 km/h

Mini Cooper SE Convertible limited series, as it is

The limited edition Mini Cooper SE Convertible is available in the colours Enigmatic Black And White Silverr. The door handles, side scuttles and front and rear lamp bezels are finished in Resolve Bronze. The Mini logos and model lettering are in Piano Black. The E logo it is located on the front and rear aprons.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible

Further edition-specific equipment details can also be found on the door sill guards and the side sills, while the lettering 1/999 identifies the limited edition. Finally the electric car mounts 17″ alloy wheels with Electric Power Spoke 2-tone design, made in recycled aluminum.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible cockpit

In the cockpit Mini Cooper SE Cabrio we find sports seats in MINI Yours Leather Lounge design and are equipped with heating and adjustable thigh support. The sports steering wheel multifunction is in Nappa leather and can be heated. In the lower spoke of the steering wheel is the MINI Electric Badges while on the surfaces there are accents of yellow coloras on the start-stop switch.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible dashboard

In the passenger compartment of the electric Mini convertible we also find the eDrive services already featured in the MINI Cooper SE, which provide the driver with information on current energy consumption,autonomy and tips for an efficient driving style. All essential information is summarized on the MINI Head Up Display during the driving. On longer journeys the ADAS systems of theActive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and MINI Driving Assistant.

Photo Mini Cooper SE Convertible

