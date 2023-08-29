.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Among the latest news on microcar electric we tried the Citroen AMI Buggynew limited edition version, a beautiful French machine approved as light quadricyclei.e. category L6e which can be driven from 14 years with the category AM license. This further variant of the Citroën Ami join the newcomer Fiat Topolino also offered with a sunroof and without doors. On this one, however, we have roll-up transparent plastic covers which, once opened, act as doors and can shelter us from rain and dust. In this first contact test We put it through its paces on the road but also ventured off-road.

New electric microcar, Citroën My Ami Buggy

This new one electric microcar My AMI Buggy derives from the normal AMI already on the market since 2020, and this is the first variant also equipped with sunroof but without a goalkeeper. The soft top, which can be rolled up, is attached to the roof with automatic buttons. With her speed limited to 45 km/h due to the homologation as a light quadricycle it is certainly a suitable vehicle for the urban mobility but in this “en plein air” configuration inspired by the historic one Meharilends itself above all to being used in seaside resorts and on small islands such as Capri.

Electric microcar Citroën My Ami Buggy front 3/4

Obviously like the AMI from which it derives, the My AMI Buggy it still offers adequate protection for the occupants thanks to a tubular steel frame and anti-intrusion side bars which are the same as the normal version with doors. There is no shortage of space on board for the passengersomething less for luggage but there is a large front compartment with a hook to hang bags or backpacks.

Citroën My Ami Buggy front 3/4 Citroën My Ami Buggy front Citroën My Ami Buggy charging Citroën My Ami Buggy cockpit steering wheel Citroën My Ami Buggy interior Citroën My Ami Buggy sunroof Citroën My Ami Buggy interior Citroën My Ami Buggy shift paddles and smartphone holder Citroën My Ami Buggy headlights Citroën My Ami Buggy 14″ rims Citroën My Ami Buggy side Citroën My Ami Buggy rear 3/4 Citroen My Ami Buggy

The interior of this electric microcar they feature details and finishes in a vibrant yellow color with the characteristic of the two misaligned seats. The digital instrument cluster features a new arched grille, while the audio system consists ofUltimate Ears Booma mighty bluetooth speaker portable with a shape that resembles a can and offers a listening autonomy of up to 15 hours.

Citroen My AMI Buggy features electric microcar

The AMI range is constantly updated and the new My AMI Buggy is the electric mirocar that represents the top of the range. It is offered only in Khaki green coloring with contrasting black details. The 14″ rims are in gold with a specific central stud in black. They complete the external equipment rear spoiler and the brand new front visor as well as small yellow details scattered along the bodywork. The dimensions of this electric machine remain compact with a length of 2.41 meters, width of 1.39 m, height of 1.52 m and wheelbase of 1.73 m.

Recharging electric microcar, Citroën My Ami Buggy connected to a lighting pole

There Li-ion battery remains 5.5 kWh and is placed under the floor, identical also the electric motor 6 kW at the front. The declared energy consumption is equal to 11 kWh/100km and with a recharging time at home at 2.2 kW which is approximately three hours with a normal Schuko socket. unchanged thedeclared maximum range of about 70 km.

Citroën My Ami Buggy interior of the electric microcar, a nice little car!

The price of the My AMI Buggy electric microcar

The price of the new one Citroën My Ami Buggy it costs 10,490 EUR (without incentives) and is only for sale online.

Citroën My Ami Buggy cockpit steering wheel

AMI Buggy how does it go on the road?

How is this new electric machine doing? The first thing I appreciated while driving the Citroen AMI Buggy on the road was theexcellent comfort guaranteed by the suspension even as I passed a bumpy road surface, uneven asphalt due to the roots of the trees. Ditto on dirt roads where the suspension system absorbs all bumps well. Instead the seat could be more padded inspired by the larger Citroens. The steering feels a bit heavy at small angles, then lightens as you continue to steer. The braking is excellent which is powerful. Thanks to the always active regenerative braking, you can also benefit from the one-pedal driving. There is no option to select different driving modes.

Citroën My Ami Buggy front 3/4

Good visibility of this electric microcar but on the driver’s side you have to lean out a little to see better and there is no central mirror. The standard loudspeaker is also interesting Ultimate Ears Boom with which you get a really powerful sound system. Despite the lid that protects the digital instrumentation screen I would have preferred more brightness than this, also because with sunglasses you can practically not read. Finally, the absence of doors improves ventilation on board by lowering the temperature in the summer, but be careful on dirt roads because the interior gets dirty quickly!

During this test I covered about 20 km in the city and partly on dirt, often traveling between 30 and 45 km/h. After 20 km, the indicated range increased from 67 to 48 km with consumption in line with expectations and the data declared.

My AMI Buggy electric machine photo

Citroen My AMI Buggy test video

Citroen My AMI Buggy test video

– Excellent suspension even on dirt roads

– Powerful bluetooth speaker

– Excellent braking even “one pedal”

– Good shooting

– Interesting autonomy – Uncomfortable seats

– Absent passenger handle

