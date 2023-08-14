Silence S04 front



.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

} p:empty, p:empty:before { line-height:0px; margin:0; padding:0; font-size:0 !important; }

[class^=”flaticon-“]:before, [class*=” flaticon-“]:before, [class^=”flaticon-“]:after, [class*=” flaticon-“]:after { font-family: Flaticon; font-style: normal; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100%; font-size: 50px; color:#29abef; margin-left:0px; }

We tried the new one Silence S04a beautiful electric microcar approved as heavy quadricycle of category L7e drivable from 16 years with the category A1 licence. Produced in Spain, it is distributed in Italy by Exelentia based in Rome which also has all the spare parts and assistance even at home, through mobile workshops, throughout the national territory.

Bigger and more powerful than Citroën Ami which is a light quadricycle, is instead similar to XEV YOYO also for the so-called battery swap that is, the possibility of replacing the battery, but the Silence does it in a different way because you want to take the accumulator to charge it directly to your home or office and transport it via a special integrated trolley, brilliant!

The electric microcar, nanocar Silence S04

This nanocar Silence S04 comes from scooters S01 already on the market since 2019 adopting the same powertrain but doubled. It is dated by two removable batteriesone on each side and two electric motors brushless with permanent magnets keyed to the rear wheels, as happens on the Silence electric motor which obviously has only one motor. A vehicle for urban mobility which is aimed at the public of Generation Z but not only because it is also suitable for home-work travel. In fact, a study has shown that urban-scale travel, within a radius of 2-10 km, accounts for about 50% of those who move around the city.

The Silence S04 microcar and S01 scooter

Obviously compared to the scooter from which it derives, the Silence S04 offers greater protection (steel tubular frame) and space for luggage, more safety in the wet as well as in the event of an accident, with a declared maximum range of 149 km thanks to 2 lithium-ion batteries.

Silence S04 front Silence S04 rear Silence S04 steering wheel Silence S04 interior Silence S04 seats Silence S04 battery slot Silence S04 display Silence S04 front lights Silence S04 electric motor in the wheel Silence S04 battery trolley Silence S04 trunk New Silence S04

The interiors are spacious and well finished with the particularity of the two misaligned seatslarge glass surfaces that give a greater feeling of space and improve the view, and there is also a large luggage compartment (247 litres) complete with a cockpit and other dedicated compartments for storing items including a luggage net.

Silence S04 features electric microcar

The Silence S04 range currently includes two setupsi, with more or less accessories or better finishes, available in colors White Metallic (standard) and Matt Grey. Decidedly compact in size it does even better than its peers with a length of 2.28m, width of 1.27m, height of 1.57m and wheelbase of 1.58m, it can reach a maximum speed limited to 85 km/h.

Silence S04 rear

Both models are equipped with two 5.6 kWh Li-ion batteries (nominal) and 41 kg each allowing a range of up to 149km according to the WMTC cycle, with a declared energy consumption of 119 Wh/km and a recharge time of approximately seven hours. Obviously the batteries can also be charged by leaving them positioned inside the car and by connecting the charging cable to a normal Schuko socket on the front. There are also two electric motors of 14 kW (19 hp) overall and 23.6 kW peak with a torque of 200 Nm. These are also derived from the S01 scooter. In fact they are located directly inside the wheels on the rear axle.

Original line and technological details

Outside stands out for the taut lines and an original designwith an arrow front where the led lights, with the main optical group always derived from that of the S01 scooter. The bodywork is two-tone and in plastic material (ABS and polypropylene) so it better resists the typical impacts of the urban environment and changing damaged panels costs less. The tubular frame instead it is made of steel. Matte gray color is optional a 655 euros.

Shower for days at the beach

The interiors set themselves apart from competitors for equipment and finishes. Well upholstered seats, 7″ TFT display for instrumentation with numerous monitored parameters, driving modes, bluetooth connectivity with audio system also for calls, smartphone support, keyless door opening and ignition, central locking and there is also the air conditioner optional (standard on the Premium Pack at €1,515). The latter also adds a multifunction steering wheel, eco-leather trim on the door panels and dashboard and floor mats with the S04 logo printed.

Silence S04 seats

The prices of the Silence S04

The price of the new Silence S04 is €16,650 (without incentives) with white bodywork, or for those who can benefit from the incentives there is a discount on the invoice of 30% or 40% in case of scrapping. The version with the Premium Packs instead it starts from €18,165 (without incentives) but it is being promoted at 17,900. The microcar can of course also be easily purchased online.

Silence S04 front

Silence S04 how is it on the road?

The road behavior of the Silence S04 is extremely positive. Despite the short ride I had available for the test, the Silence S04 convinced me particularly with brilliant performance and driving pleasure, perhaps even too exuberant with 200 Nm of torque for a sixteen year old in Sport mode. I will not deny that if you provoke it out of the corners, the Silence S04 tends to tail a bit. In city traffic it is better to switch to City or Eco modes. Convenient on the dips, brake well and it keeps stable when cornering thanks to the low center of gravity due to the batteries which are also located in the center of the vehicle behind the seats. Good visibility in general the presence of the regenerative braking in all driving modes selected. Also interesting is theApp with which you can for example unlock the car remotely. I would have preferred just more space between the passenger and the driver and between the two seats when the driver’s seat is brought forward a lot.

Photo Silence S04

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK