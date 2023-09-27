L’eCitan it’s the new one 100% electric Mercedes vanwhich joins the thermal versions diesel and petrol. The battery-powered commercial vehicle is available in two lengths: compact And long. It is also offered in a passenger variant. It has an autonomy between 280 and 284 km according to WLTP and can be recharged quickly from 10% to 80% in 38 minutes with a charger from 75 kW. Load capacity and payload are similar to traditional Citan models.

Mercedes Citan electric motor, battery and charging

The eCitan is equipped with a electric motor synchronous from 90 kW (122 HP) at the front, which offers a maximum torque of 245 Nm right from the start. There 45 kWh lithium ion batterywhich guarantees 280 km of autonomyis securely positioned in the underbody in front of the rear axle.

Mercedes eCitan electric van

The engine drives the front wheels, adapting the frequency to the speed requested by the driver frequency converters water-cooled, and the driver can act on the driving programs Comfort and ECHOas well as three recovery levels (D- / D / D+).

Charging can take place in B.C (alternating current) a 11 kW or 22 kW at home, at work or at public charging stations. For even faster charging, there are charging stations fast charging in DC (direct current). The eCitan can be charged with a maximum power of 75 kW at these stations, allowing you to pass from 10% to 80% charge in 38 minutes. A is available CCS connector (Combined Charging Systems) as an option, positioned at the front under the Mercedes star, for charging in both alternating and direct current.

To reduce energy consumption, the eCitan uses a heat pump to air condition the passenger compartment. The vehicle battery it only powers the compressor of the heat pump installed and does not deal with the actual air conditioning of the passenger compartment.

Load compartment, capacity

The dimensions of the cargo compartment of the Mercedes electric van are 3.05 meters for the compact version and of 3.41 meters for the long version. Furthermore, a tow hook can be added. The eCitan, like the thermal versions, has easy access and loading thanks to its wide sliding door and at the low height of the loading threshold (57 cm).

A second sliding door can be added on request. The loading compartment It’s also accessible from the rear, with two sections of the tailgate that can be locked at 90 degrees or swiveled sideways up to 180 degrees (optional tailgate).

Mercedes-Benz Citan van pallet body

You can choose between a wall fixed divider with or without window and a revolving partition wall. There’s also a grille on the front passenger side that can be rotated to create a flat surface for long items. Furthermore, a tow hook can be added.

Mercedes eCitan Passenger Tourer

The eCitan Tourer is the version intended for passenger transport and, compared to the van, is equipped as standard with a tailgate with rear window and a second side door sliding, with the option of also adding rear doors. The rear bench seat can be folded down in different configurations (from 1/3 to 2/3), and there are many options of stowage to improve daily convenience.

eCitan in Tourer passenger version

Among the additional options of the Mercedes Citan electric Tourer are folding tables in the rear, equipped with integrated cup holders, which can serve as a writing surface or a snack for second row passengers. The Tourer version also offers gathered pockets on the front seat backs for additional storage.

Furthermore, there is a load compartment cover in a single piece that protects loads from the sun and prying eyes. It can be fixed in different positions and stored behind the rear bench seat when not needed.

Loading space Citan Tourer

A luggage net it is available to protect luggage and cargo, and can be fixed both behind the front seats and behind the rear bench seat.

ADAS on the electric Citan

The electric Mercedes Citan is equipped with a full range of ADAS systems driving assistance and safety. These systems monitor traffic and the surrounding environment using sensors radar and cameras and can issue warnings and intervene if necessary. In addition to systems ABS and EXP mandatory, the eCitan has the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system as standard, with advanced functions compared to the eCall system obligatory.

The standard driving assistance systems in the eCitan Van include Hill Start Assist, Cross Wind Assist and theAttention Assist, which detects driver distraction and tiredness.

In the eCitan Tourer, these systems are standard and are complemented by additional systems such asActive Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and the Speed ​​Limit Assist.

Electric Mercedes Citan on the road

Additional options are available, such as Driving Assistance Package with Active Distance Assist Distronic for automatic maintenance of speed and distance, as well asActive Parking Assist with Parktronic and reversing camera to facilitate parking manoeuvres.

Mercedes Citan electric fittings

The eCitan is available in two trim lines: one version entry-level and a more equipped call Pro. Both include features such asMBUXCruise Control and Thermotronic automatic climate control.

MBUX infotainment is standard on the electric eCitan version

The Pro version of the electric Mercedes Citan also has aesthetic updates and extra features, such as Rear Parking Assist, the multifunction steering wheel and a driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment. Furthermore, there is the possibility of adding the Interior Design Packagewhich features high quality finishes such as the dashboard in glossy blackchrome frames for the ventilation vents and the chrome handles of the passenger compartment doors.

Price, how much does the electric Citan cost

The base price of the 90 kW eCitan is approx 38,742 euros for the compact Van version. The long wheelbase version costs 40,276 euroswhile that Tourers for passengers is available at 40,299 euros.

Photo Mercedes-Benz Citan

