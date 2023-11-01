Mercedes’ electric car range will soon have its first ultra-high performance model from AMG. It will be a full electric sports car that will arrive in 2025 and will be developed in England, aiming to be the most powerful Star road car ever conceived.

The first electric Mercedes AMG

Mercedes’ new electric super sports car will be a sort of spiritual heir to the GT 63 Coupé with a V8 engine. This model will be tasked with rivaling electric sports sedans such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-tron GT and Lucid Air. AMG has already worked on more high-performance versions of the EQE and EQS but this model will be developed entirely by the sports division of the German brand. The new model will be based on the AMG.EA platform, an architecture developed specifically for electric vehicles focused on performance. This technology was designed with the aim of facilitating the low, elegant silhouettes that currently define AMG’s combustion sports cars.

Axial flux motor

Central to establishing this platform as a dedicated sports car architecture will be the implementation of highly advanced electric motor technology from British company Yasa, acquired by Mercedes in 2021. The Oxfordshire company’s disc-shaped axial flow units, which will be built on a large scale by Mercedes in Berlin, Germany, boast much higher power ratings and torque density than traditional radial flow engines. The powertrain of the electric Mercedes AMG could have a very low weight, just 24 kg and be able to develop a power of 480 HP. The goal of the Stella is to reach a total power of over 1,000 HP thanks to two motors on the rear axle.

The batteries of the new electric Mercedes

Paired with the motors will be a slim, energy-dense battery design tailor-made for AMG electric vehicles. Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will use a new silicon anode material from US company Sila. This technology could offer a 40% improvement in energy density over existing graphite anodes and thus substantially increase range, with the added benefit of freeing up space inside. The first electric Mercedes AMG could take inspiration from the One-Eleven Concept in its design.