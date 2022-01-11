Maserati returns to the racing world when in 2023 he makes his debut in Formula E, the World Championship reserved for single-seaters with a 100% electric engine. The Trident left the competition in 2010 with the experience of Fia GT Championship with the MC12. Maserati is also the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E.

Electric Maserati in Formula E

Maserati races in Formula E, confirming its commitment to electrification and the development of sports electric cars. All new Maserati models, including Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio and the super sports car Maserati MC20, will be available in 100% electric versions.

Maserati makes its Formula E debut in Season 9 with the new one Gen3, the fastest, lightest and most powerful electric single-seater ever.

Davide Grasso CEO Maserati together with Alejandro Agag, founder of the Formula E World Championship

Formula E races take place on the city ​​streets most iconic on the planet, including New York, Munich, Berlin, Mexico City, London and Rome.

Maserati history in racing

Maserati’s connection with racing was born at Targa Florio of 1926 with the Tipo 26 driven by Alfieri Maserati. The Maserati Squadra Corse took its maiden victory in the 1927 Tripoli Grand Prix with Ernesto Maserati, while in the Sport sector the successes in the Targa Florio And in the 1000 km of Buenos Aires and the Nürburgring. In the history of the Trident there are also the double triumph of Wilbur Shaw with the 8CTF, renamed Boyle Special, in the Indianapolis 500 of 1939 and 1940.

Maserati’s first official race at the Targa Florio in 1926

The official retirement from racing came in 1957, although for some years the drivers continued to use the cars with the Trident or the Maserati engines. The latest victory ever came in 1967 at the South African Grand Prix, which was won by Pedro Rodríguez on a Cooper powered by Maserati.

In recent years, after the purchase by Ferrari, Maserati has begun its rapprochement with racing with the single-make championship Pirelli Vodafone Trophy and proposing the version to pilots customers Light for the Granturismo races.

Maserati MC12 Team Vitaphone in the 2006 FIA GT World Championship

After his debut in the last races of the year 2004, since 2005 he has participated in the competitions of the FIA GT with the MC12, having immediately won the world titles for the year 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009. He also participated in theALMS in 2006 getting 7 podiums but never winning.

Maserati from Formula 1 to Formula E

Maserati participated with its own team at the Formula 1 world championship from the first edition of 1950 to that of 1960, winning 9 Grands Prix and two drivers’ world titles with Juan Manuel Fangio in 1954 (however Fangio ran most of the races with Mercedes) and 1957.

Juan Manuel Fangio at the wheel of the Maserati 250 F in action at the Nurburgring circuit

The last single-seater appearance in the premier class of motorsport was with Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Grand Prix aboard a 250F.

Maria Teresa De Filippis at the wheel of the Maserati F1 250F

The long history of the Trident in racing in 2023 thus resumes its path with the participation in the Formula E.

